AZZOPARDI. Loving memories of a dear mother LILLIE and a dear sister MARIKA CIANCIO, now together in eternal peace.

CURMI. In loving memory of our dearly loved son and brother, JAKE, today, the second anniversary since your passing. Not a day goes by where we don’t think about you or mention you. The day you left is the day our hearts shattered into a million pieces. We love you dear Jake and long to be reunited together. Mum, dad, Jerome and Kristy. xxx

FARRUGIA – AMY ROSE. In loving memory, today being the 23rd anniversary of her passing into the arms of Our Lord. A wonderful mother and grandmother whose loving care, thoughtfulness and captivating smile are forever embedded in our memories. Anthony and Mary-Anne, Christian and Francesca and Nikki, and her cherished grandchildren Philip, David, Martina, Julian, Matthew, Alexia, Sarah, Allan, Andrea and Alexander. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

LAURENTI. In loving memory of ROBERT, a devoted husband, father and grandfather, today the first anniversary of his passing to eternal life. Remembered and missed every day by his wife Violet, his children Anna, Vanni and his wife Sue, Carlo and his wife Daniela, his grandchildren Luke, Michela, Nicky, Matthew and Rebecca, family and friends. A Mass for his soul will be celebrated today at 4.30pm at the Simblija Care Home chapel, Naxxar.

SAMMUT ALESSI – ANNA. On the first anniversary of her departing this valley of tears. Sadly missed by her children, grandchildren and her beloved great-granddaughter whom she adored. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

In loving memory of GREGORY PISANI 27.1.1915 - 20.12.2008 on the 15th anniversary of his passing away, his children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and in-laws would like to tell him that he's still in their hearts. A Mass for the repose of his soul will be celebrated today at 6.30pm at Stella Maris parish church, Sliema. Rest in peace

In loving memory of our dearest mother VICTORIA ZAMMIT CUTAJAR who went to meet her Creator 13 years ago today. We love and miss you so much Roberta and Sarah We think of you in silence We often speak your name What would we give to hear your voice And see your face again A Mass for the repose of her soul will be said today at 7pm at St Patrick’s church in Sliema.

