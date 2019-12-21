Obituaries

AZZOPARDI. On Friday, December 20, at Mater Dei Hospital, MARIA DOLORES (k/a Doris) née Tabone of Ħamrun, residing in Fleur-de-Lys, aged 70, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her husband Carmel, her brothers Alfred and Joseph, her sisters Carmen and Agnes, her in-laws, nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital, on Monday, December 23, at 2pm, for St Cajetan parish church, Ħamrun, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 2.30pm, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

CAMILLERI. On December 19, at Jasmine Nursing Home, Msida, CATHERINE (Kitty), aged 87, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her sad loss her sister Beatrice, wife of Salvino Muscat, her sister Cettina, wife of Joseph Buttigieg, her brother Spiro and his wife Jackie Camilleri, nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital on Monday, December 23, at 9am, for St John of the Cross parish church, Ta’ Xbiex, where Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated at 9.30am, followed by interment at San Leone Cemetery, Żurrieq. Donations for the cause of the sanctification of Brother Louis Camilleri, F.S.C., Servant of God, brother of Catherine, will be appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

SATARIANO. On December 16, STEVEN, passed away peacefully. He will always be loved and remembered by his parents Oriel and James, his sisters Louise and her husband Francis, Diane and her partner Mark and his brother-in-law Albert, his nephews and nieces Melanie and Keith, Yasmin and Matthew, Alexia and Kevin, Andrew and Michelle. A private funeral was held yesterday. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

TABONE – COLIN. Peacefully, on December 19, at home, in Żebbuġ, after a short illness bravely borne, aged 76. He leaves to mourn his loss his beloved wife Helen and his children David and Alexia, Nicky and Ewelina and Joanna and Abner, his cherished grand-children Faye, Michael, Elly, Chris, Vivia, Sebastian and Sophia, his mother-in-law Erminia Amato, his brother and sisters Francis and Anne, Marilise and Joe Azzopardi, Helen and Philip Farrugia Randon, Monica and Peter Cauchi, Patricia and Godwin Montanaro, Anna and Martin Attard Montalto and Sandra, widow of his brother Vincent, his brothers and sisters-in-law, uncles and aunts, nephews and nieces, cousins and numerous friends. Mass præsente cadavere will be said today, Saturday, at 1pm, at St Philip parish church, Żebbuġ, followed by interment at Santa Maria Cemetery, Gozo. No flowers by request but donations to Hospice Malta, Balzan, will be appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

FARRUGIA – AMY ROSE. In loving memory of a cherished mother, yesterday being the 19th anniversary of her passing into the arms of Our Lord. A wonderful mother whose loving care, thoughtfulness and captivating smile is forever embedded in our memories. Anthony and Mary-Anne, Christian and Francesca and Nikki. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

FARRUGIA – AMY ROSE. In memory of our dearest nanna who passed away 19 years ago yesterday. Forever in our thoughts, Philip, David, Martina, Julian, Matthew, Alexia, Sarah, Allan, Andrea and Alexander.

MESSINA-FERRANTE – VINCENZA. On the 19th anniversary of her death remembered with fondest love and affection by her surviving children Josephine, Monica, their spouses, daughter-in-law Elizabeth, son-in-law Tony and all their respective families.

O’DEA. In loving memory of EDDIE, today the fourth anniversary of his passing away. Deeply missed by his wife Josephine, his children Michael and his wife Sue, May and her husband Des and Chris and his wife Andrea and his six grandchildren. Forever in our hearts and prayers. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

