Obituary

LONGATO. On December 18, at Camposampiero Padova, MARIA ANTONIETTA née Borg, aged 71, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family and comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her irreparable loss, her husband Giovanni, her children, Debora, Daniele, Davide, Sara, Simone and Emanuele, their respective spouses and her five grandchildren. Her siblings Robert, Aldo, Alex and their families, other relatives and friends in Malta, Italy and Australia. The funeral will take place today, Monday, December 21, at La Chiesa Parrocchiale di San Marco Evangelista, in Camposampiero, where Mass praesente cadavere will be said at 3pm followed by interment at the local cemetery. A memorial Mass for the repose of her soul will be held in Malta at a later date. She is always in our thoughts and prayers and will be greatly missed. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

In Memoriam

JONES – IGNATIUS GEORGE. Cherished memories of a dear father and grandfather on the 10th anniversary of his passing to eternal life. Fondly re-membered with love. Simon, Cecily and Nicky, Clarissa and Jean-Paul and grandchildren Liam, Nicola, Ella and Edward.

MIZZI – DOMINIC. In loving memory of a dear husband and father on the first anniversary of his passing away. Fondly re-membered and deeply missed by his wife Silvana, his loving son Tyrone, his wife Maria and family. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

O’DEA. In loving memory of EDDIE, today the fifth anniversary of his passing away. Deeply missed by his wife Josephine, his children Michael and his wife Sue, May and her husband Des and Chris and his wife Andrea and his six grandchildren. Forever in our hearts and prayers. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

