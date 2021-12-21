Obituaries

AVELLINO. On December 20, at her residence, ĠUŻA, of Vittoriosa, aged 90, passed away peacefully, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss, her children Marian and her husband Alfred Zaffarese, Fr John, Doreen and her husband Tony Raggio, Lawrence and his wife Miriam, Vivienne and her husband Joseph Cilia La Corte, her grandchildren Gabriella, Lauren, Tammy, Andrew, Julia, Roberta, Marion, Marco, Christian, Simona, Matthew and Martina and their respective families, her carer Josephine Micallef, other relatives and friends.The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital on Thursday, December 23, at 2.30pm, for St Lawrence Collegiate parish church, Vittoriosa, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 3pm, followed by interment at St Lawrence Cemetery, Vittoriosa. No flowers by request, but donations to id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be appreciated. May the Lord grant her eternal rest. The family would like to express their gratitude to all those who were very supportive during her illness.

PACE. EDGAR, of Siġġiewi, aged 96, passed peacefully away and joined his wife Nicolina and his son Joseph. He leaves to mourn his loss his children Roderick, Oliver, Anthony, Mary and their respective spouses, and Carmen, widow of Joseph, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves today, Tuesday, December 21, at 2.45pm from Villa Messina, Rabat, for Siġġiewi parish church where Mass praesente cadavere will be celebrated at 3.30pm, followed by interment in the family grave at Siġġiewi cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, and Jesuit missionaries would be appreciated. The family wish to thank all the staff at Villa Messina for their dedication and all the help they gave Edgar while he resided there. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

Sidonia Enterprises Ltd

Christmas shutdown. Last trading day Thursday, December 23, 2021, re-open, Monday, January 3, 2022.

To book an obituary or an ‘In Memoriam’ email classified@timesofmalta.com or night@timesofmalta.com after office hours.