Obituaries

FRENDO. On December 17, at Mater Dei Hospital, MARIA (daughter of il-Peppquqa and of il-Xewka) formerly lived in Mosta, aged 93, passed away peacefully. She leaves to mourn her brother, sister-in-law, brother-in-law, nieces and nephews abroad and her cousin and her daughter and friends in Malta. She was a much beloved daughter, sister, sister-in-law, auntie, and indeed loved by all those who knew her. We will all cherish memories of her. Funeral Mass will be said on Friday, December 23, at the Mosta Basilica, at 8.30am, followed by interment in the family grave at Mosta cemetery. Lord, grant her eternal rest and let perpetual light shine upon her.

PORTELLI – VICTOR, in Canada, at the venerable age of 95. He leaves to mourn him his loving wife of 66 years May Albanese, his loving children and their spouses Vicki and Larry McCuaig, Jo-Anne and Robert Fuller, Terri Portelli and Pierre Charbonneau, and his son Frank. Sadly missed by his adorable eight grandchildren and their spouses: Dr John Victor and Jennifer, Lauren and Josh, Marc and Jelena, Martine Yvette, Mathieu and Laura, Michael and Kate, David and Jessica, Sarah May and Brandon. Sadly missed by his wonderful great-grandchildren Isla May, Theo and Annie McCuaig and Finn Fuller. He will be greatly missed by the matriarch of the family Mrs Lena Portelli, his in-laws Dora Ripard, Nanette Micallef and Tony Albanese, many nephews and nieces, amongst whom Dr Frank Portelli, and by many other relatives and friends. Victor will be remembered as the captain of the Hibernians football club and many MFA XI selections during the early 1950s. Funeral arrangements will be finalised at St Gabriel’s Roman Catholic Church in Burlington, Ontario.

In Memoriam

In loving memory of RONNIE ATTARD former headmaster Liceo Vassalli, tal-Ħandaq and MFA technical director on the 10th anniversary of his passing away. Never forgotten and sorely missed by Marlene, Lara and Emma. Mass for his repose will be said today, December 21 at 6.30pm at the Millennium Chapel, Paceville. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

