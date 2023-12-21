Obituaries

MICALLEF. On Monday, December 18, Notary Dr FRANCIS MICALLEF, of St Paul’s Bay, passed away peacefully at the age of 90, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his great loss his children Nello and Lesley, Stephen and Mariella, Mario, Mariella and Ray Mamo, his grandchildren Edward and Petra, Sean, Harriet and Tarek, Robert and Martina, Justin and Rachel, Philip and Diniz, Alexia and Jonathan, Dale and Nicky, his great-grandchildren Luigi, Kian, Joe, Jack, Bella and George, Mary, widow of his brother Tommy, nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital on Saturday, December 23, at 7am, for Our Lady of Sorrows parish church, St Paul’s Bay, where funeral Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 8am, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

SAMMUT. On December 18, at Casa Antonia, Balzan, Dr FRANCIS XAVIER SAMMUT, eye specialist, of Attard, aged 86, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He will be deeply missed by his wife Marie Louise, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Casa Antonia, Balzan on Saturday, December 23, at 8.30am, for Attard parish church, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 9am, followed by burial in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request, but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, would be appreciated. Lord, embrace him in your loving arms forever.

In Memoriam

OLIVIERI. In loving memory of our dearest LOUIS, today the first anniversary of his passing away to eternal life. So deeply missed. Forever loved and treasured by his wife Elizabeth, his beloved mother Marie Louise, his sisters Josette and Brigid, his in-laws, nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends. Lord, grant him eternal rest. A prayer is solicited.

