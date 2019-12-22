Obituaries

AZZOPARDI. On Friday, December 20, at Mater Dei Hospital, MARIA DOLORES (Doris) of Ħamrun, residing in Fleur-de-Lys, aged 70, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her husband Carmel, her brothers Alfred and Joseph, her sisters Carmen and Agnes, her in-laws, nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital, tomorrow, Monday, December 23, at 2pm, for St Cajetan parish church, Ħamrun, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 2.30pm, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

CAMILLERI. On December 19, at Jasmine Nursing Home, Msida, CATHERINE (Kitty), aged 87, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her sad loss her sister Beatrice, wife of Salvino Muscat, her sister Cettina, wife of Joseph Buttigieg, her brother Spiro and his wife Jackie Camilleri, nephews and nieces, and other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Monday, December 23, at 9am, for St John of the Cross parish church, Ta’ Xbiex, where Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated at 9.30am, followed by interment at San Leone Cemetery, Żurrieq. Donations for the cause of the sanctification of Brother Louis Camilleri F.S.C., Servant of God, brother of Catherine, will be appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

MAGRI, née Abela. On December 20, at Sir Anthony Mamo Oncology Centre, MIRIAM, aged 76, passed away peacefully, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss, her husband Godfrey, daughter Sonya and her husband David, grandchildren Daniela, Steven and Martina and their partners, her in-laws, relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Monday, December 23 at 1.15pm for the Attard parish church, where Mass praesente cadavere will be said at 2pm followed by interment at the family grave in Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza will be appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal peace.

SATARIANO. On December 16, STEVEN, aged 47, passed away peacefully at his residence in Sliema. He will always be loved and remembered by his parents Oriel and James, his fiancée Svetlana, his sisters Louise and her husband Francis, Diane and her partner Mark and his brother-in-law Albert, his nephews and nieces Melanie and Keith, Yasmin and Matthew, Alexia and Kevin, Andrew and Michelle. A private funeral was held on Friday, December 20. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

ABELA – FRANCIS. Treasured memories on the 36th anniversary of his demise. Fondly remembered by his children, in-laws and grandchildren. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

BONANNO – TERESA. In ever loving memory of a much-loved mother, today the third anniversary of her death. In our thoughts and prayers. Her daughter Anna.

BONETT – JEAN. Remembering a loving husband, father and nannu on the second anniversary of his passing. May he rest in peace.

BORG. Cherished memories of LETTY (former assistant head Paola), on the 25th anniversary of her demise. Fondly remembered by her family and friends. A prayer is solicited.

BORG COSTANZI, In loving memory of our dear mother Lucy, being the second anniversary of her death, wife of the late Edwin, mother of three to Joe, MaryAnne and Michael. She was also a grandmother to seven grandchildren, Michael, Francesca, Alex, Louisa, Gabriella, Andrew and Hannah. Always in our thoughts. May she rest in peace.

BUSUTTIL LEAVER. In memory of our beloved CECIL. Always in our hearts and prayers. Rachel, John and Marthese, Thea and Ella.

COLEIRO TONNA – JOSEPH. In loving memory of our dearest papà, today being the 29th anniversary of his demise. His daughters Victoria and Ann Marie, his sister Mae, brothers Tony and Frank, relatives and friends. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

FARRUGIA – JOE FARRUGIA, CPAA, FCIS. In loving memory of a beloved husband on the sixth anniversary of his demise. Deeply missed and fondly remembered by his wife Miriam. Masses for the repose of his soul will be said on December 25 and January 1, at 11.30am, at Jesus of Nazareth parish church, Sliema.

FLERI SOLER – JESSIE. On the 31st anniversary of her demise. Fondly remembered by her family.

PELLEGRINI PETIT. In loving memory of JOSEPH (Joe) on the ninth anniversary of his death. So much loved and so much missed. Rest in peace. Gaby, Gabriella, Monique, Nicholas, Julia, Carla, Pascal, Pippa.

PELLEGRINI PETIT – WALTER, December 18, 1980, and JOE, December 23, 2010 on the anniversary of their demise. Please remember them in your thoughts and prayers. Their family.

POLIDANO – LOUIS. On the 20th anniversary of his death. Always remembered by his wife, his sons, family and friends. May the Lord grant him eternal rest.

PULLICINO. In loving memory of dearest CHRIS so sorely missed. The Valenzia and Pullicino family.

RANDON – GABY. In loving memory of my dear mother on the anniversary of her demise. Gaby.

SPAMPINATO – CATHERINE. Cherished and unfading memories of a mother and grandmother on the ninth anniversary of her passing away. Christa, Robert, Max and Julia. O Lord, grant her eternal rest. A prayer is solicited.

TORTELL – EDWARD (Wings). Fondest and loving memories of a dear father and grandfather on the 29th anniversary of his meeting with the Lord. His children and their families.

ZAMMIT – In loving memory of JOSEPH, on December 26, being the 15th anniversary of his demise. Lovingly remembered by his wife Margaret, his daughters Victoria wife of Mario Blackman, Roberta wife of Mark Catania, Stefanya, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

ZAMMIT. Treasured memories of our dearest JOSEPH on the 12th anniversary of his passing. Love and gratitude today and always. Walter, Alex, Jennifer, Simone, Joseph and John and respective families.

