Obituaries

BAJADA. On December 21, Dr CHRIS BAJADA, passed away peacefully with a smile on his face and surrounded by his family. He will always be loved and remembered by his wife Diana, his children Kris, Frank and Elena, his parents, his sister, in-laws, nephews and nieces, relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Wednesday, December 23, at 8am, for Mosta parish church, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 8.30am, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. The family ask that instead of flowers donations in his name be sent to RMJ’s Horse Rescue, Siġġiewi. Lord, grant him eternal happiness and peace. The family would like to thank the management and staff of the ITU unit at Mater Dei Hospital for their continuous support and dedication.

D’EMMANUELE. On December 20, at St Vincent de Paul Residence, JOSEPH of Floriana, residing in Naxxar and Xemxija, aged 88, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his son Mark, his grandchildren Jamie and Jessica, his sister Mary Farrugia, in-laws, nephews and nieces, relatives and friends. The funeral leaves St Vincent de Paul Residence tomorrow, Wednesday, December 23, at 9.30am, for St Publius parish church, Floriana, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 10am, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

DESIRA. On December 21, at Casa Antonia, Balzan, CARMELO (Lino), of Ħamrun, aged 84, passed away peacefully, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his sisters Maria, widow of Paul, Blanche and her husband Gilbert, Joan and her husband Edgar, Ines, widow of his brother Antonio, nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Casa Antonia, Balzan, today, Tuesday, December 22, at 2pm, for St Cajetan parish church, Ħamrun, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 2.30pm, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi would be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

FARRUGIA. On December 21, CYNTHIA ANN of Mtarfa, aged 44, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her mother Rose, her father Herman, her sister Rachelle and her husband Joseph, her niece Sarah Ann, her fiancé Victor, numerous uncles and aunts, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Wednesday, December 23, at 2pm, for the church of the Blessed Virgin (San Duminku), Rabat, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 2.30pm, followed by interment at Santa Margherita Cemetery, Rabat. No flowers by request but donations to the Malta Community Chest Fund, Valletta, will be appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

FENECH - On Monday, December 21 at Mater Dei Hospital, Carmelina née Gatt, aged 82, passed away peacefully. She leaves to mourn her irreparable loss her husband Dr. Peter Fenech, her cherished daughters Desiree Georgakopoulos, Nadine Fenech and Dr. Leontine Calleja. Teddy Calleja, her grandchildren Alexia Georgakopoulos, Stathis Georgakopoulos and his wife Dr. Maria Georgakopoulos, Jordan Calleja and Jacques Calleja and her sisters Josephine Gatt, Mary Galea and her husband Dr. Salvino Galea, other relatives and friends. The funeral will take place today, Tuesday, December 22 at 1.30pm, at St. Julian’s parish church, St. Julian’s where Mass praesente cadavere will be said followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. A wonderful mother whose loving care and thoughtfulness is forever embedded in our hearts and memories. May God grant her eternal rest.

PORTELLI. On December 20, at Mater Dei Hospital, Dr ALFRED PORTELLI, MD, widower of Marina, aged 83, passed away peacefully, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his son Kevin and his wife Joanna, and his granddaughter Andrea; his sister Marvin, Josette and her husband Manuel Muscat and their daughter Maria Rita, his brother Frankbert and his wife Georgina and their daughter Joanna, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Wednesday, December 23, at 2pm, for Naxxar parish church, where Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated at 2.30pm, followed by interment in the family vault at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Hospice Malta, Balzan, will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

SCHEMBRI. On December 20, MARY, aged 91, passed away peacefully at Casa Leone, home for the elderly, St Julian’s. She leaves to mourn her loss her daughters, Josette and her husband Mario, Anna widow of Philip, and Stephanie and her husband Eleno, her son Edward and his wife Mary, her grandchildren, other relatives and friends. The funeral will be held tomor-row, Wednesday, December 23, at Our Lady of Mount Carmel parish church, Balluta, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 8.30am followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata cemetery. Donations on her behalf to id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, would be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

In Memoriam

ABELA – FRANCIS. Treasured memories on the 37th anniver-sary of his demise. Fondly remembered by his children, in-laws and grandchildren. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

BORG COSTANZI. In memory of LUCY, née Valentino, widow of Prof. Edwin Borg Costanzi, mother of Joe, Mary Anne and Michael and grandmother to Michael, Alex and Gabriella, Francesca, Louisa, Hannah and Andrew, sister to Marie, Vanna and Vincent, this being the fifth anniversary of her death. May she rest in peace.

FARRUGIA. In loving memory of PETER, on the first anniversary of his passing to eternal life. A beloved, devoted husband, father and adored grandfather. Deeply missed by his wife Evelyn and his children, Sandra and William, Denise and James, Simone, Helen and Martin, his grandchildren James and Elaine, Robert, Elaine and Luke. May he rest in peace with our Lord.

FLERI SOLER – JESSIE. On the 32nd anniversary of her demise. Fondly remembered by her family.

MACKELDEY. Unfading and treasured memories of our much-loved mother ISABELLE, née Sammut on the first anniversary of her demise. Remembering also with great affection our father Rudi. We think of you in silence. In our hearts you always stay loved and remembered every day. May you rest in peace in a painless beyond. Jeremy, Anne, Janine, Andreas and beloved granddaughters, Marie and Ida.

MIZZI – DOMINIC. In loving memory of a dear husband and father on the first anniversary of his passing away. Fondly remembered and deeply missed by his wife Silvana, his loving son Tyrone, his wife Maria and family. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

Remembering you is easy,

We do that every day.

Missing you is a heartache

That will never go away.

We Love You.

PULLICINO – CHRISTOPHER. Treasured memories of a gentle husband and loving father. We can measure time but we cannot measure loss – it has been two long years since you went away. Rest assured that special and loving memories remain, as all that we love deeply becomes a part of us. So, sadly missed, his wife Louise, sons Luigi and Miguel. Dear Lord, grant Chris eternal peace.

SPAMPINATO – CATHERINE. Cherished and unfading memo-ries of a mother and grandmother on the 10th anni-versary of her passing away. Christa, Robert, Max and Julia. O Lord, grant her eternal rest. A prayer is solicited.

SPITERI – FRANCIS XAVIER. Always in our thoughts and prayers, on the 28th anniversary of his demise. His sons and daughters, in-laws and grand-children.

TORTELL – EDWARD (Wings). Fondest and loving memories of a dear father and grandfather on the 30th anniversary of his meeting with the Lord. His children and their families.

To book an obituary or an ‘In Memoriam’ email classified@timesofmalta.com or night@timesofmalta.com after office hours.