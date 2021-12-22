Obituaries

AVELLINO. On December 20, at her residence, ĠUŻA, of Vittoriosa, aged 90, passed away peacefully, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss, her children Marian and her husband Alfred Zaffarese, Fr John, Doreen and her husband Tony Raggio, Lawrence and his wife Miriam, Vivienne and her husband Joseph Cilia La Corte, her grandchildren Gabriella, Lauren, Tammy, Andrew, Julia, Roberta, Marion, Marco, Christian, Simona, Matthew and Martina, and their respective families, her carer Josephine Micallef, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Thursday, December 23, at 2.30pm, for St Lawrence Collegiate parish church, Vittoriosa, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 3pm, followed by interment at St Lawrence Cemetery, Vittoriosa. No flowers by request but donations to id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, would be appreciated. May the Lord grant her eternal rest. The family would like to express their gratitude to all those who were very supportive during her illness.

CURMI. On December 20, at Sir Anthony Mamo Oncology Centre, Rainbow Ward, JAKE, our bright, funny and sweet child took his last breaths at the tender age of 7 after a long illness, borne with much courage, strength and determination. He passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church, surrounded by his loving family. Amidst, all the suffering, there was much love. He leaves to mourn his loss his heartbroken parents Kevin and Jeanelle, his much-loved siblings Jerome and Kristy, grandparents Dr George and Maritsa Debono, Mary and Alfred Curmi, aunts and uncles Stephanie and Keith Attard Portughes, Nadine and Derek Curmi, Jean-Claude and Caroline Debono and his cousins Rhiana and Kane, Beppe, Renee, Laura and Oliver. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Thursday, December 23, at 2pm, for Saint Mary of the Angels Franciscan church, Baħar iċ-Ċagħaq, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 2.30pm, followed by a private burial in the family grave at Ta’ Braxia Cemetery, Pietà. It is the parents’ wish that this celebration is as colourful as their little son’s world was. Whoever wishes to attend is encouraged to kindly wear colourful clothing. No flowers by request but donations to Puttinu Cares and Malta Community Chest Fund will be much appreciated. Death leaves a heartache no one can heal; Love leaves a memory no one can steal. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

FALZON. On December 20, at Mater Dei Hospital, MARY, of Balzan, aged 85, passed away suddenly comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her great loss her husband Alfred, her beloved children Alexia and Lorraine, Shirley, her grand-daughter Martina, her brothers and sisters Joe and his wife Marian, Lina and her husband Frank, Doris and Tony and his wife Rose, her brothers-in-law Lawrence and his wife Karen and Tony, her nephews and nieces, cousins, relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Thursday, December 23, at 8am, for the Annunciation parish church, Balzan, were Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated at 8.30am, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Hospice Malta, Balzan, or Puttinu Cares, will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

FARRUGIA. On December 21, RICHARD, of Lija, aged 78, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his wife Lina, his son Ivan and his wife Connie, his daughter Dorianne and her husband Charlie, his grandchildren Giovanni and his fiancée Nadine, Riccardo and Matthias, his sisters and their respective families, other relatives and friends. Funeral Mass praesente cadavere will be held tomorrow, Thursday, December 23, at 9.30am, at Lija parish church followed by private burial in the family grave. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

ABELA – FRANCIS. Treasured memories on the 38th anniversary of his demise. Fondly remembered by his children, in-laws and grandchildren. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

BORG – TONY. On the first anniversary of his passing away, lovingly remembered by his wife Maria and his children, Annaliza and Peter, Petra and Peter, his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

A golden heart stopped beating

Peacefully you were at rest

It broke our hearts to let you go

As you are truly the best.

Mass will be said at St John of the Cross parish church, Ta’ Xbiex, today, at 6pm. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

BORG COSTANZI. In loving memory of our dear mother LUCY, wife of the late Edwin, mother of three to Joe, Mary-Anne and Michael. She was also a grandmother to seven grandchildren, Michael, Francesca, Alex, Louisa, Gabriella, Andrew and Hannah. Always in our thoughts. May she rest in peace.

PULLICINO. In loving memory of our beloved nephew CHRISTOPHER on the anniversary of his passing. John, Joyce, Helen, Lydia, Doris and cousins.

SPAMPINATO – CATHERINE. Cherished and unfading memories of a mother and grandmother on the 11th anniversary of her passing away. Christa, Robert, Max and Julia. O Lord, grant her eternal rest. A prayer is solicited.

TORTELL – EDWARD (Wings). Fondest and loving memories of a dear father and grandfather on the 31st anniversary of his meeting with the Lord. His children and their families.

XUEREB – EDWARD. On his ninth anniversary. Lovingly remembered by his wife Astrid. Today’s Masses at St Patrick’s church, Sliema, will be offered for the repose of his soul.

