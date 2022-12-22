Obituaries

DOWLING. On December 20, at Mater Dei Hospital, CHRISTOPHER, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. Loved and remembered by his brothers John and James, Carmen, widow of his brother Paul, his nephews and nieces, step daughter Elizebeth Miles, all other relatives and friends. The funeral Mass will be held tomorrow at 9.30am at Jesus of Nazareth parish church, Sliema.

LAURENTI. On December 20, at Mater Dei Hospital, ROBERT, aged 82, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He will be forever lovingly remembered by his wife Violet née Borg, his children Anna Maria, Vanni and his wife Sue, Carlo and his wife Daniela; his grandchildren Luke, Michela, Nicky, Matthew and Rebecca. Also loved by his siblings Rosalie and her husband Dick, Joe and his wife Pat and Mario; his in-laws, especially Joyce and Yvonne Borg, other relatives and friends. Mass præsente cadavere will be said on Saturday, December 24, at San Ġwann parish church, at 8.30am, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

ABELA – FRANCIS. Treasured memories on the 39th anniversary of his demise. Fondly remembered by his children, in-laws and grandchildren. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

BORG COSTANZI. In memory of LUCY, née Valentino, wife of the late Prof. Edwin Borg Costanzi, mother of Joe, Mary Anne and Michael and grandmother to Michael, Alex and Gabriella, Francesca, Louisa, Hannah and Andrew, sister to Marie, Vanna and Vincent, this being the seventh anniversary of her death. May she rest in peace.

PULLICINO. In loving memory of a wonderful husband and exemplary father, CHRIS, today the fourth anniversary of his passing to eternal life. So sadly missed, never forgotten and lovingly remembered by his wife Louise, sons Luigi and Miguel, family and friends. Lord, grant Chris eternal peace. Always in my thoughts, and if I had my life to live over again, I would find you sooner so that I would love you longer. For the repose of Chris’ soul – Mass is being offered today at St Julian’s parish church, St Julian’s at 6.30pm. Family and friends are welcome to attend.

PULLICINO. In loving memory of our dearest CHRISTOPHER, a beloved nephew and cousin. So sorely missed. His uncle and aunts and their families.

SPAMPINATO – CATHERINE. Cherished and unfading memories of a dear mother and grandmother on the 12th anniversary of her passing away. Christa, Robert, Max and Julia. O Lord, grant her eternal rest. A prayer is solicited.

TONNA – SATURNINA, née Mamo. On the first anniversary of her passing on to a better life. A prayer is solicited. Anna, Bernardette, Lucienne and families.

TORTELL – EDWARD (Wings). Fondest and loving memories of a dear father and grandfather on the 32nd anniversary of his meeting with the Lord. His children and their families.

BORG – TONY. On the second anniversary of his passing away, lovingly remembered by his wife Maria and his children, Annaliza and Peter, Petra and Peter, his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A golden heart stopped beating; Peacefully you were at rest; It broke our hearts to let you go; As you are truly the best. Mass will be said at St John of the Cross parish church, Ta’ Xbiex, today, at 6pm. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

ELDA MIZZI – tomorrow being the trigesime die from her passing, the 6.30pm Mass at St Julian’s parish church will be offered for the repose of her soul.

