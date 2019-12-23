Obituaries

AZZOPARDI. On Friday, December 20, at Mater Dei Hospital, MARIA DOLORES (Doris) of Ħamrun, residing in Fleur-de-Lys, aged 70, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her husband Carmel, her brothers Alfred and Joseph, her sisters Carmen and Agnes, her in-laws, nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital, today, Monday, December 23, at 2pm, for St Cajetan parish church, Ħamrun, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 2.30pm, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

MIZZI. On December 21, at Mater Dei Hospital, DOMINIC, aged 66, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his wife Sylvana nèe Navarro, his son Tyrone and his wife Maria, his siblings, in-laws, their respective families, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortege leaves Mater Dei Hospital, tomorrow, Tuesday, December 24, at 8am for St Sebastian parish church, Qormi, where Mass praesente cadavere will be said at 8.30am followed by interment at the Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Donations on behalf of his name to Dar Bjorn would be appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

SATARIANO. On December 16, STEVEN, aged 47, passed away peacefully at his residence in Sliema. He will always be loved and remembered by his parents Oriel and James, his fiancée Svetlana, his sisters Louise and her husband Francis, Diane and her partner Mark and his brother-in-law Albert, his nephews and nieces Melanie and Keith, Yasmin and Matthew, Alexia and Kevin, Andrew and Michelle. A private funeral was held on Friday, December 20. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

BUGEJA – VINCENT. Treasured memories of a dearly missed husband, father and grandfather on the 18th anniversary of his meeting with the Lord.

You did so many things for us

Your heart was kind and true

And when we needed someone

We could always count on you.

The special years will not return

When we were all together

But with the love in our hearts

You walk with us forever.

Frances, Katya, Karen and grandchildren. Today’s, 6.30pm, Mass at Ta’ L-Ibraġ parish church, will be offered for the repose of his soul. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

BUGEJA – Chevalier VINCENT BUGEJA. In loving memory of a very dear friend on his 18th anniversary of his demise. Always in our hearts and prayers. Family Banavage.

CHETCUTI BONAVITA – JANE. Today being the 42nd anniversary of her passing on to eternal life. Forever in our hearts, Joe and Carol, Noel and Miriam and grandchildren. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

DE BRINCAT. Treasured memories of FRANCIS, a beloved father, today the 65th anniversary of his demise. Always remembered in our thoughts and prayers. Bernadette and Marcette.

FARRUGIA – JOSEPH FARRUGIA B.Sc., BEA., A&CE. In everlasting memory of a dearly beloved father and grandfather on the 22nd anniversary of his death. So sadly missed and always in our thoughts and prayers. Gillian, Monica, Anne, Louise and their families.

PELLEGRINI PETIT – JOE. On the ninth anniversary of his death. Lovingly remembered. Rest in peace. Gaby, Gabriella, Monique and grandchildren.

PRECA. In loving and unfading memories of dear VIOLET on the 19th anniversary of her demise. Forever in our hearts. Sadly missed by her children, daughter-in-law and all their families. May the Lord grant her eternal rest.

SANT FOURNIER – VICTOR. Treasured memories of a dearest daddy and grandfather on the second anniversary of his demise. Gone from our sight, but never our memories. Gone from our touch but never our hearts. Jackie and George, Sue and Vanni, George and Giulia, Luke and Michela.

THOMAS – DAVID GWYNNE. 23.12.1997. Never forgotten by his wife Judith, daughter Lita and his son Neville. May God keep him in His loving arms.

TORTELL – MARTIN EDWARD, 4.3.1969-23.12.2000. Everlasting and very happy memories of a wonderful and beloved son, brother, uncle, cousin and friend. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Much missed by his dad, Stephanie, John and Hugh, in-laws relatives and friends. Rest in peace dear Marty.

