Obituaries

BORG. On December 22, Anthony (TONY), at the age of 82, passed away peacefully at St James Hospital, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his sad losshis beloved wife Maria, his children Annaliza, wife of Peter Delia, Petra, wife of Peter Ellul Vincenti, and his grandchildren Ryan and his fiancé Phi Falcon, Nicholas, Christian, Emma and her husband Ben Aquilina, Amy and his great-grandchildren, Jack and Gigi Aquilina, his sister Jane, widow of the late Noble Mario Testaferrata Moroni Viani, as well as other relatives and friends.Mass praesente cadavere will he said tomorrow, Thursday, December 23, at 9.15am at St John of the Cross church, Ta’ Xbiex, followed by interment in the family grave at the Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

HOLLOMBY. On December 21, at Mater Dei Hospital, BARRY, passed away peacefully. Sadly missed by his wife Shirley and children Edward, Anne and Jane.

Memorial details will follow as Barry donated his body to medical research.

ZARB. On December 22, at Simblija Care Home, Naxxar, ANTONIA of Naxxar, aged 80, passed away peacefully, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her great loss her beloved children Carmen, wife of Philip Busuttil, Manwel, husband of Maris, Catherine, wife of John Casapinta and Joseph; her grandchildren Keith, Shaun, Luana, Frederick, AnnMarie and Ursula, all their respective spouses, her great-grandchildren, her brother Charlie, in-laws and all her relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Simblija Care Home, Naxxar, today, Wednesday, December 23, at 1pm, for the Divine Mercy Sanctuary, Naxxar, where Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated at 1.30pm, followed by interment in the family grave at Naxxar cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Puttinu Cares will be appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

In Memoriam

BONETT. In loving memory of our beloved JEAN, husband, father and grandfather, on the third anniversary of his death. Forever in our thoughts and prayers, may he rest in peace. Emilie, Chou, Nick and Ben.

BUGEJA – VINCENT. Treasured memories of a dearly missed husband, father and grandfather on the 19th anniversary of his meeting with the Lord.

Losing a person as special as you,

Has left our hearts aching and broken in two.

No words can describe all the grief and the pain,

We’d give all we have just to see you again.

But you’re with the angels and for now we’ll wait,

For we’ll meet again, beside heaven’s gate.

Frances, Katya, Karen and grandchildren. Today’s, 6.30pm Mass at Ta’ L-Ibraġ parish church will be offered for the repose of his soul. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

BUGEJA – Chevalier VINCENT BUGEJA. Unfaded memories of a very dear friend on his anniversary. Always in our hearts and prayers. Family Banavage.

DE BRINCAT. Treasured memories of FRANCIS, a beloved father, today the 66th anniversary of his demise. Always remembered in our thoughts and prayers Bernadette and Marcette.

FARRUGIA – JOSEPH FARRUGIA B.Sc., BE&A, A&CE. In everlasting memory of a dearly beloved father and grandfather on the 23rd anniversary of his death. So sadly missed and always in our thoughts and prayers. Gillian, Monica, Anne, Louise and their families.

PRECA. In loving and unfading memories of dear VIOLET on the 20th anniversary of her demise. Forever in our hearts. Sadly missed by her children, daughter-in-law and all their families. May the Lord grant her eternal rest.

SANT FOURNIER – VICTOR. Treasured memories of a dearest daddy and nannu on the third anniversary of his passing away.

Those we love don’t go away

They walk beside us every day.

Unseen, unheard but always near

Still loved, still missed and forever dear.

Jackie and George, Sue and Vanni, George and Giulia, Luke and Michela.

SCERRI. In loving memory of my dear father CARMEL on the 60th anniversary of his demise. A prayer is solicited. Vince.

TORTELL – MARTIN EDWARD, 4.3.1969-23.12.2000. Unfading and very happy memories of a beloved son, brother, uncle and friend. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Sorely missed by dad, Stephanie, John and Hugh and all his relatives and friends. Rest in peace dear Marty.

