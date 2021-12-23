Obituaries

CURMI. On December 20, at Sir Anthony Mamo Oncology Centre, Rainbow Ward, JAKE, our bright, funny and sweet child took his last breaths at the tender age of 7 after a long illness, borne with much courage, strength and determination. He passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church, surrounded by his loving family. Amidst, all the suffering, there was much love. He leaves to mourn his loss his heartbroken parents Kevin and Jeanelle, his much-loved siblings Jerome and Kristy, grandparents Dr George and Maritsa Debono, Mary and Alfred Curmi, aunts and uncles Stephanie and Keith Attard Portughes, Nadine and Derek Curmi, Jean-Claude and Caroline Debono and his cousins Rhiana and Kane, Beppe, Renee, Laura and Oliver. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital today, December 23, at 2pm, for Saint Mary of the Angels Franciscan church, Baħar iċ-Ċagħaq, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 2.30pm, followed by a private burial in the family grave at Ta’ Braxia Cemetery, Pietà. It is the parents’ wish that this celebration is as colourful as their little son’s world was. Whoever wishes to attend is encouraged to kindly wear colourful clothing. No flowers by request but donations to Puttinu Cares and Malta Community Chest Fund will be much appreciated. Death leaves a heartache no one can heal; Love leaves a memory no one can steal. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

TONNA. On December 22, SATURNINA VIVIANA née Mamo, residing in Birkirkara, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss Anna, Bernardette, Lucienne, Edmund and their families. The funeral cortege leaves Jasmine Nursing Home, Msida, today, Thursday, December 23, at 1.30pm, for Santa Maria Church (Il-Knisja l-Qadima), Birkirkara, where Mass for the celebration of her life will be held at 2pm. No flowers by request but donations on her behalf to St Clare’s Monastery, St Julian’s, would be appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

In Memoriam

BONETT – JEAN. In loving memory of a dear husband, father and grandfather on the fourth anniversary of his passing. May he rest in peace. Emilie, Chou, Nick and Ben.

BUGEJA – VINCENT. Treasured memories of a loving husband, father and grandfather on the 20th anniversary of his demise.

The bond we shared will never end,

Even though we are apart,

We find comfort in the memories,

Deep within our hearts.

Frances, Katya, Karen and grandchildren. Today’s, 6.30pm, Mass at Ta’ L-Ibraġ parish church, will be offered for the repose of his soul. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

BUGEJA – Chevalier VINCENT BUGEJA. In remembrance of a very dear friend on his 20th anniversary never forgotten always in my prayers and very sadly missed. Paul Banavage.

CHETCUTI BONAVITA – JANE. Today being the 44th anniversary of her passing on to eternal life. Forever in our hearts, Joe and Carol, Noel and Miriam and grandchildren. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

DE BRINCAT. Treasured memories of FRANCIS a beloved father today the 67th anniversary of his demise. Always remembered in our thoughts and prayers Bernadette and Marcette.

DIMECH – EMMY. Loving memories of a dear husband, father and grandfather on the 20th anniversary of his demise. Deeply missed, forever in our thoughts and always in our hearts. Georgina, Simone, Joseph and Isabel, Nadia and John, Nicola, Alexandra, Luke, Kristina, Lara and Jake. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

FARRUGIA – JOSIE FARRUGIA B.SC., BE&A, A&CE. In everlasting memory of a dearly beloved father and grandfather on the 24th anniversary of his death. So sadly missed and always in our thoughts and prayers. Gillian, Monica, Anne, Louise and their families.

PORTELLI. In loving memory of our dear parents SPIRIDIONE, RITA and our dear brother VINCENT. Your children, sisters and brother, Carmen, Peter Paul and Marsette.

PRECA. In loving and unfading memories of dear VIOLET on the 21st anniversary of her demise. Forever in our hearts. Sadly missed by her children, daughter-in-law and all their families. May the Lord grant her eternal rest.

SANT FOURNIER – VICTOR. Treasured memories of a dearest daddy and grandfather on the fourth anniversary of his demise.

Those we love don’t go away

They walk beside us every day.

Unseen, unheard but always near

Still loved, still missed and forever dear.

Jackie and George, Sue and Vanni, George, Luke and Michela.

TORTELL – MARTIN EDWARD, 4.3.1969-23.12.2000. Unfading and very happy memories of a beloved son, brother, uncle and friend. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Sorely missed by dad, Stephanie, John and Hugh and all his relatives and friends. Rest in peace dear Marty.

