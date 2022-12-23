Obituaries

BALUCI. On December 21, at RoseVille Residence, LOUIS passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. Loved and remembered by his wife Doris, his children Moira and Benjie, Sandro and Evelyn, Stefan and Miriam along with his grandchildren Matthew, Mark and his girlfriend Selen, Andrea, Giulia, Valentina and her boyfriend Jake, and Mattea. Also, his in-laws Mary, wife of his late brother Joseph, Joseph and Lilian Galea Cavallazzi, Ina and Ray Cassar, Henry de Gabriele and Marisa and Yvonne Galea Cavallazzi.

The funeral Mass will be held tomorrow, Saturday, December 24 at 9am at St Mary’s parish church, Attard, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Puttinu Cares are appreciated.

Lord, grant him eternal rest.

CUSCHIERI. On December 20, MARY, aged 83, passed away peacefully to eternal life, surrounded by her family and comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her irreparable loss her son Paul and Mariella, her daughter Maria, her grandchildren Maria, Gregory and Michael, her sisters Lilian and Doris, her brothers Alfred and his wife Jane, and Louis, nephews, nieces, other relatives and friends.

The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital today, Friday, December 23, at 8.30am for St Julian’s parish church, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 9am, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery.

Lord, grant her eternal rest.

LAURENTI. On December 20, at Mater Dei Hospital, ROBERT, aged 82, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He will be forever lovingly remembered by his wife Violet née Borg, his children Anna Maria, Vanni and his wife Sue, Carlo and his wife Daniela; his grandchildren Luke, Michela, Nicky, Matthew and Rebecca. Also loved by his siblings Rosalie and her husband Dick, Joe and his wife Pat and Mario; his in-laws, especially Joyce and Yvonne Borg, other relatives and friends.

Mass præsente cadavere will be said tomorrow, Saturday, December 24, at San Ġwann parish church, at 8.30am, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery.

Lord, grant him eternal rest.

OLIVIERI. On December 21, LOUIS, aged 59, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by his family and comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his treasured wife Elizabeth, née Micallef, his beloved mother Marie-Louise, née Said, his cherished sisters Josette and her husband Steve Naudi and Brigid and her husband Patrick White; his niece Christina and her fiancé Jakub, his nephews Ryan and Michael, his sister-in-law Antoinette and her husband Philip Caruana, and their children Maria Cristina and Thomas, Luca and Catriona, other relatives, confreres and conseours of the Equestrian Order of the Holy Sepulchre of Jerusalem and numerous friends who offered their full support.

The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital today at 1.30pm for the Divine Mercy Sanctuary, San Pawl tat-Tarġa, Naxxar, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 2pm, followed by interment in the family vault at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Donations to Hospice Malta, Balzan, or Lions Club, St Paul’s Bay, Malta, will be greatly appreciated.

Lord, grant him eternal rest.

His family would like to express gratitude to the consultants, doctors and nurses and staff at SAMOC, Oncology Department Ward 2, for their care and support.

IN MEMORIAM

BUGEJA – VINCENT. Treasured memories of a loving husband, father and grandfather on the 21st anniversary of his passing to eternal life.

Sadly missed along life’s way,

Quietly remembered everyday,

No longer in our life to share,

But in our hearts you’re always there.

Frances, Katya and Karen. Today’s 6.30pm Mass at Tal-Ibraġ parish church will be offered for the repose of his soul. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

BUGEJA – Chevalier VINCENT BUGEJA. Fond memories of a very dear friend on the 21st anniversary of his demise. Lord, grant him eternal rest. Paul Banavage and family.

CHETCUTI BONAVITA. In fond memory of our father JOHN who died 34 years ago and mother JANE who died 45 years ago. May they rest in peace. Their children Joe and Carol, Noel and Miriam and grandchildren.

DE BRINCAT. Treasured memories of FRANCIS, a beloved father, today the 68th anniversary of his demise. Always remembered in our thoughts and prayers. Bernadette and Marcette.

FARRUGIA – JOSEPH FARRUGIA, B.Sc., BE&A, A&CE. In everlasting memory of a dearly beloved father and grandfather on the 25th anniversary of his death. So sadly missed and always in our thoughts and prayers. Gillian, Monica, Anne, Louise and their families.

PRECA. In loving and unfading memories of dear VIOLET on the 22nd anniversary of her demise. Forever in our hearts. Sadly missed by her children, daughter-in-law and all their families. May the Lord grant her eternal rest.

SANT FOURNIER – VICTOR. Treasured and unfading memories of a dearest daddy and grandfather, especially today the fifth anniversary of his demise. God has you in His keeping, we have you in our hearts. Jackie and George, Sue and Vanni, George and Guilia, Luke and Michela.

TORTELL – MARTIN EDWARD, 4.3.1969-23.12.2000. Unfading and very happy memories of a beloved son, brother, uncle and friend. Sadly missed by dad, Stephanie, John and Hugh and all his relatives and friends. Rest in peace dear Marty.

ZAHRA. Fondest memories of our dear mother SALVINA, today being the first anniversary of her passing to everlasting life. Forever in our thoughts, her children Alexandra and Mark and families. Lord, grant unto her eternal rest.

The most Noble NATHALIE V. DEI MARCHESI TESTAFERRATA DE NOTO born to life 23rd December, 1960 born to eternity 4th November, 2020. NATHALIE, my eyes are filled with tears again; As I stand here where you lay; I think of you every second; But miss you every day. My body is full of sadness; That you are no longer here. Pain is only soothed; By the memories I hold so dear. My tired heart is broken; And it breaks a little more; Every time I hear your name. My dreams are of the future; When I no longer feel the pain; I’ll follow you up to Heaven; And together with mum and dad; We will all meet again. HAPPY BIRTHDAY IN HEAVEN. Your sister Badessa Donna Maria Adeodata Dei Marchesi Testaferrata de Noto OSB (Mdina).

ELDA MIZZI – today being the trigesime die from her passing, the 6.30pm Mass at St Julian’s parish church will be offered for the repose of her soul.