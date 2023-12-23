OBITUARIES

DEGAETANO. On December 20, at Sir Anthony Mamo Oncology Centre, CECILIA, née Gaffiero, aged 84, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her beloved husband Vincent, her dearest children James and his wife Mariella, Michael and his wife Sarah, and Corinne and her husband David, her adored grandchildren Amy, Nigel, Nicholas, Matthew, Daniel and Emma, her brothers Claude and his wife Louise and Joe and his wife Joan, her dear nieces and many other relatives and friends.

A celebration of her life will be held today, Saturday, December 23, at 8.45am, at St Gregory’s parish church, Sliema, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Hospice Malta, Balzan, would be greatly appreciated.

Lord, grant her eternal rest.

MALLIA. On December 21, SANDRO of Żebbuġ, residing in Attard, aged 57, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He will be deeply missed by his wife Marisa, his daughters Leanne and her husband Sheldon, Kylie and her boyfriend Timmy, Kim and her boyfriend Jordan, his mother Mary, widow of Peter, his brothers Hermann and his wife Lorraine, Etienne and his wife Romina, his mother-in-law Martha and his father-in-law John, his brother-in-law Patrick, nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends.

The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital today, Saturday, December 23, at 1.45pm, for St Paul’s Basilica, Rabat, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 2.30pm, followed by burial in the family grave at Sant’Andrija Cemetery, Żebbuġ. No flowers by request, but donations to Hospice Malta, Balzan, would be appreciated.

Lord embrace him in Your loving arms forever.

IN MEMORIAM

BUGEJA – VINCENT. Treasured memories of a loving husband, father and grandfather on the 22nd anniversary of his demise.

The world changes from year to year,

Our lives from day to day,

But the love and memory of you,

Shall never pass away.

Frances, Katya and Karen. Today’s 6.30pm Mass at Tal-Ibraġ parish church will be offered for the repose of his soul. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

BUGEJA – Chevalier VINCENT BUGEJA. In remembrance of a very dear friend on the 22nd anniversary of his demise. I miss you very much, until we meet again. Lord, grant him eternal rest. Paul Banavage and family.

CHETCUTI BONAVITA – JANE. Today being the 46th anniversary of her passing on to eternal life. Forever in our hearts. Joe and Carol, Noel and Miriam and grandchildren. Lord, grant her eternal life.

CHETCUTI BONAVITA. In fondest memory of our father JOHN and our mother JANE who passed to eternal life. Both in our hearts and love. Their children Joe and wife Carol, Noel and wife Miriam and grandchildren. May they rest in peace.

DE BRINCAT. Treasured memories of FRANCIS, a beloved father, today the 69th anniversary of his demise. Always remembered in our thoughts and prayers. Bernadette and Marcette.

FARRUGIA – JOSEPH FARRUGIA, B.SC, BE&A, A&CE. In everlasting memory of a dearly beloved father and grandfather on the 26th anniversary of his death. So sadly missed and always in our thoughts and prayers. Gillian, Monica, Anne, Louise and their families.

FORMOSA – JOHN (Magistrate). Fondly remembered by his daughters Elizabeth (Betty) Messina and Margaret Rose Sullivan and their families. Tomorrow being the 30th anniversary of his demise, the 7.30am Mass at Stella Maris parish church, Sliema, will be said for the repose of his soul. A prayer is solicited.

PRECA. In loving and unfading memories of dear VIOLET on the 23rd anniversary of her demise. Forever in our hearts. Sadly missed by her children, daughter-in-law and all their families. May the Lord grant her eternal rest.

TORTELL – MARTIN EDWARD, 4.3.1969-23.12.2000. Unfading and very happy memories of a beloved son, brother, uncle and friend. Sadly missed by dad, Stephanie, John and Hugh and all his relatives and friends. Rest in peace dear Marty.

ZAHRA – SALVINA. Loving and unfading memories of our dear mother who passed away into God’s caring embrace two years ago. Forever cherished in our hearts, Alexandra, Mark and families. A prayer is solicited.

