BIRTH

LAWRENCE-PACE. Laura and Thomas are delighted to announce the birth of their son – INIGO JOHN AUBREY, born on December 3, in London; a brother to Cosmo.

OBITUARIES

CINI. On December 22, at home, MARTHESE, aged 66, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She now joins her husband Francis who went to meet the Risen Lord just 10 months ago. She leaves to mourn her loss her son Kurt and his wife Nicola, her beloved grandchildren Pippa and Timmy, her sister Josette and husband Frank Pulis and their children Nikol and Zak, her in-laws Charles, Lucy, Rose, Ritchie and her husband Mario, nephews and nieces, their respective families, relatives and friends and the many students whom she taught with so much dedication over the decades.

The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital on Saturday, December 28, at 8.30am for San Frangisk T’Assisi church, Birkirkara, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 9am followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations in her memory to St Jean Antide Foundation, Tarxien, will be appreciated.

Lord, grant her eternal rest.

FARRUGIA. On Sunday 22, at Mater Dei Hospital, PETER (ex-Cable and Wireless) of Sliema residing in Santa Luċija, aged 87, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his wife Evelyn, his daughters Alessandra and her husband William, Denise and her partner James, Simone, Helen and her husband Martin, grandchildren James and his fiancée Elaine, Robert, Elaine and Luke, his sisters, his in-laws, family, relatives and friends.

The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital on Thursday, December 26, at 8am, for Santa Luċija parish church, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 8.30am, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be greatly appreciated.

Lord, grant him eternal rest.

MUSCAT. On December 21 at Mater Dei Hospital, ĊENSINU, of Rabat, aged 96, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his children, Pauline and her husband Peter Darmanin, Mark and his wife Rita, Josephine Grieve and Tony, his grandchildren Janice, David, Richard, Caroline and Alen, his great-grandchildren Cesca, Michael, Mariuccia, Leon and Maya other relatives and friends.

Mass praesente cadavere will celebrated on Friday, December 27, at Ta’ Gieżu church, Rabat, at 3.30pm followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Margherita cemetery, Rabat. The family would like to thank the management and staff at Mtarfa Home for the elderly and doctors and nursing staff at MW1 at Mater Dei Hospital. Donations to id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, would be greatly appreciated.

Lord, grant him eternal rest.

IN MEMORIAM

ANASTASI. In ever loving memory of CARMELO, a dear husband and father, on the 49th anniversary of his death. Fondly remembered by his wife and children.

ATTARD – VIOLET. In loving memory of a dear mother and grandmother, tomorrow the 14th anniversary of her death. Sadly missed by her eight children, in-laws and grandchildren.

ATTARD PORTUGHES – THEODORA. In loving memory of a dear mother and grandmother, today being the 17th anniversary of her demise. Lovingly remembered by her family. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

BAJONA – CETTINA (Dada). Remembering with love our dearest aunt, everyday and especially today the 33rd anniversary of her demise. Forever in our thoughts and prayers. The Nicholls and Tanya Bayona.

BONELLO. In loving memory of our beloved father WILLIAM on the 33rd anniversary of his demise. Tanya and Geoffrey, Moira and Martin, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

CLARE – OLGA. In remembrance of our dearest mother on the fifth anniversary of her sad passing away on Christmas Day. Deeply missed by her daughters Eldred and Joyce and their families. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

DELICATA – EMMANUEL. In loving memory, on the fourth anniversary of his demise. Always in our thoughts and prayers. His daughter, sons, in-laws and their families. Today’s Midnight Mass at Our Lady of Mount Carmel parish church, Balluta, St Julian’s, will be offered for his repose. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

FARRUGIA. In loving memory of NICHOLAS, a dear husband, father and grandfather, today the 30th anniversary of his death. Never forgotten by his wife Lucy, his children, in-laws, grandchildren, relatives and friends. A Mass for the repose of his soul will be said tomorrow at 8am at Our Lady of Mount Carmel parish church, Fleur-de-Lys, Birkirkara.

FORMOSA – JOHN (magistrate) Today is the 26th anniversary of his demise. Fondly remembered by his daughters Betty Messina and Margaret Rose Sullivan and their families. Today’s 7pm Mass and tomorrow’s 9am Mass at Stella Maris parish church, Sliema, will be offered for the repose of his soul.

GATT – PETER GATT, A&CE. A day sadly remembered by those he loved. Mabel, his sons Matthew, Peter and Damian and their families.

RICCI – MARIE, née German. In loving memory on the 12th anniversary of her passing away. Time slips by and life goes on. But from our hearts you’re never gone. Her family. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

SAMUEL – HARRY. Fond memo-ries of a dear father and grand-father on his 28th anniversary. The Samuels.

SPITERI – DANIEL. On the fourth anniversary of his passing away. Lovingly remembered and sadly missed by his mum Marlene, dad Anthony, sisters Diana and Amanda and brother John. Daniel we miss you deeply, thanks for always watching over us all, your presence within our hearts is a continuous blessing. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

THOMAS – NOEL. 24.12.1995. Always in our thoughts and heart. His mother Judith, sister Lita and brother Neville. Find rest my angel and be at peace.

