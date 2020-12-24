Obituaries

ATTARD. On December 19, at San Raffaele Hospital, Milan, DOMINIC, former police inspector, passed away. He will always be loved and remembered by his wife Myriam, his son Robert and his wife Graziella, his daughter Jennifer and her husband Anton, grandchildren Kieran and Nicole, his brothers and sisters, in-laws, their respective families, relatives and friends. Funeral Mass, præsente cadavere, will be said on Saturday, December 26, at Naxxar parish church, at 8.45am. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

BORG. On December 22, at St James Hospital, ANTHONY (Tony), aged 82, passed away peacefully, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his sad loss his beloved wife Maria, his children Annaliza, wife of Peter Delia, Petra, wife of Peter Ellul Vincenti, and his grandchildren Ryan and his fiancé Phi Falzon, Nicholas, Christian, Emma and her husband Ben Aquilina, Amy and his great-grandchildren, Jack and Gigi Aquilina, his sister Jane, widow of Noble Mario Testaferrata Moroni Viani, as well as other relatives and friends. Mass præsente cadavere will he said today, Thursday, December 24, at 9.15am, at St John of the Cross parish church, Ta’ Xbiex, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

ANASTASI. In ever loving memory of CARMELO, a dear husband and father, on the 50th anniversary of his death. Fondly remembered by his wife and children.

ATTARD – VIOLET. In loving memory of a dear mother and grandmother, tomorrow the 15th anniversary of her death. Sadly missed by her eight children, in-laws and grandchildren.

BAJONA – CETTINA (Dàda). Remembering with love our dearest aunt, every day and especially today the 34th anniversary of her demise. Forever in our thoughts and prayers. The Nicholl’s and Tanya Bayona.

BONELLO – WILLIAM. In loving memory of our dear father on the 34th anniversary of his passing away. His daughters Tanya and Moira and their respective families. A prayer is kindly solicited.

CLARE – OLGA. In fond and loving memory of a very dear mother and grandmother on the sixth anniversary of her passing away on Christmas Day 2014. Her loving daughters, Eldred and Joyce, her in-laws and all her grandchildren. May the good Lord grant her eternal rest.

DELICATA – EMMANUEL. Trea-sured memories of a dear father, grandfather and great-grandfather, today being the fifth anniversary of his demise. Fondly remembered by his sons and daughter, in-laws, his nephews, and niece. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

FARRUGIA. In loving memory of NICHOLAS, a dear father and grandfather, today the 31st anniversary of his death. Never forgotten by his children, in-laws, grandchildren, relatives and friends. A Mass for the repose of his soul will be said tomorrow at 8am at Our Lady of Mount Carmel parish church, Fleur-de-Lys, Birkirkara.

FORMOSA – JOHN (Magistrate). Today being the 27th anniversary of his demise. Fondly remembered by his daughters Betty Messina and Margaret Rose Sullivan and their families. Today’s 9.30am and 11am Masses at Stella Maris parish church, Sliema, will be offered for the repose of his soul. A prayer is solicited.

GATT – PETER GATT, A&CE. A day sadly remembered by those he loved. Mabel, his sons Matthew, Peter and Damian and their families.

RICCI. In loving memory of MARIE, née German.

A sadness still comes over us

Tears in silence often flow

Memory keeps you ever near us,

Though you parted 13 years ago.

Her family. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

SAMUEL – HARRY. Fond memories of a dear father and grandfather on his 29th anniversary. The Samuels.

