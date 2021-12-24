Obituary

ZAHRA. On December 23, at Casa Antonia Residence, Balzan, SALVINA née Fenech, of Balzan, age 81, passed away peacefully, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her husband Carmel, her children Alexandra and her husband Ian Lucas and Dr Mark Anthony and his wife Dr Sharon Piscopo, her grandchildren Andrea, Matthew and Nicholas, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Casa Antonia Residence today, Friday, December 24, at 8am for Balzan parish church, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 8.30am, followed by interment at Balzan cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

In Memoriam

ANASTASI. In ever loving memory of CARMELO, a dear husband and father, on the 51st anniversary of his death. Fondly remembered by his wife, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

ATTARD – VIOLET. In loving memory of a dear mother and grandmother, tomorrow the 16th anniversary of her death. Sadly missed by her eight children, in-laws and grandchildren.

BAJONA – CETTINA (Dada). Remembering with love our dearest aunt, everyday and especially today the 35th anniversary of her demise. Forever in our thoughts and prayers. The Nicholls and Tanya Bayona.

BONELLO – WILLIAM. In loving memory of our dearest father, today the 35th anniversary of his demise. Fondly remembered and sadly missed by his daughters Tanya and Moira and her husband Martin, and grandchildren. May the Lord grant him eternal rest.

CASSAR – MARTHA. Treasured memories of a dear mother and wife especially tomorrow, December 25, on the 10th anniversary of her demise. Lovingly remembered by her husband Ermanno Manghi, her son Alberto and his wife Roberta, her daughter Rosanna and her nephew Omar. Wherever a beautiful soul has been, there is a trail of beautiful memories. Lord, grant her eternal rest. A prayer is solicited.

CLARE – OLGA. In sweet remembrance of our dearest mother who passed away seven years ago on Christmas Day. Forever in our hearts. Her daughters Eldred and Joyce, her in-laws and their families. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

CREMONA – Chief Justice Emeritus Prof. JOHN JOSEPH CREMONA. In loving memory of a beloved father and grandfather on this the first anniversary of his passing to eternal life. Always remembered and so terribly missed by his children Antony, Anne and her husband Andrew, Mary and her husband John and by his much-loved grandchildren Hannah, Jessica, Aloisia and George. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

EBEJER. In loving memory of ETIENNE on the 11th anniversary of his demise. Always in our thoughts and prayers. His family. Tomorrow’s 11am mass at Santa Luċija parish church, will be said for the repose of his soul. The presence of relatives and friends will be appreciated. May he rest in peace.

FARRUGIA. In loving memory of NICHOLAS, a dear father and grandfather, tomorrow the 32nd anniversary of his death. Never forgotten by his children, in-laws, grandchildren, relatives and friends.

FORMOSA – JOHN (Magistrate). Today being the 28th anniversary of his demise. Fondly remembered by his daughters Betty Messina and Margaret Rose Sullivan and their families. Today’s 9.30am mass at Stella Maris parish church, Sliema, will be offered for the repose of his soul. A prayer is solicited.

GATT – PETER GATT, A&CE. A day sadly remembered by those he loved. Mabel, his sons Matthew, Peter and Damian and their families.

MANGION. In loving memory of EMANUEL, tomorrow being the 40th anniversary of his demise. Loved and fondly remembered by his children Mary Rose, John, Ray and Albert and their respective families, other relatives and friends. Mass will be said at Tal-Ibraġ parish church on December 25, at 11am. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

MIFSUD – ROSARIO. In loving memory of our dear father on Christmas Day 18 years ago. Deeply missed and forever in our thoughts and prayers. Tony, Angele, Vicky and their respective families.

RICCI – MARIE, née German.

It broke our heart to lose you

Though you did not go alone

For part of us went with you

The day God called you home

As life goes on without you

And days turn into years

They hold a thousand memories

And many silent tears.

Mummy. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

SAMUEL – HARRY. In ever loving memory of a dear father and grandfather. Always in our hearts. His family.

SPITERI – DANIEL. Treasured and unfading memories of a dear son and brother, being the sixth anniversary of his passing to eternal life on December 26, 2015. Deeply missed by Marlene, Twannie, Diana, Amanda and John.

Those we love don’t go away,

They walk beside us everyday

Unseen, unheard but always near

Still loved, still missed and forever dear.

A Mass for the repose of his soul will be celebrated at St Julian’s parish church on December 26 at 12.15pm.

SULLIVAN. In loving memory of our precious ROSEMARIE’s first anniversary in the Lord’s arms, December 25, 2021, sorely missed by her husband John, her son Sean and Karen, daughter Romina and George and her grandchildren Jeremy, Niki, Tara and Benji and her family.

Death leaves a heartache no one can heal,

Love leaves a memory no one can steal.

Mass for her repose is being said at the Sanctuary of the Divine Mercy, Naxxar, on Sunday, December 26, at 11.30am.