Obituaries

AQUILINA. On December 22, at St Thomas Community Living, Marsaskala, FRANCIS, aged 90, passed away peacefully in his sleep. Husband of the late Marianne née Bugeja. He leaves to mourn his loss his daughters Anna Galea and her husband Anton, Christine Grech and her husband George, his son Stephen, widower of Marcette, his grandchildren Robert, Stephanie, Alexandra, Edward, Paula, Joanna, Karl and Julia, and his great-grandchildren Jamie and Izzy, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Monday, December 27, at 7.45am, for St Anne parish church, Marsaskala, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 8.30am, followed by interment at St Lawrence Cemetery, Vittoriosa. May the Lord grant him eternal rest.

DEACON. On December 23, at Casa San Paolo Residential Home, St Paul’s Bay, EDWIDGE, aged 85, of Birkirkara, passed away comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her sister Doris, widow of Victor Gauci, Violet, widow of Carmel Calleja, and her beloved youngest sister Bice, their respective families, relatives Anton Azzopardi, his family and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital on Tuesday, December 28, at 8am, for St Helen’s parish church, Birkirkara, where Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated at 8.30am, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata, Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be greatly appreciated. May she rest in the peace. The family would like to thank all the nurses and staff at Casa San Paolo Home for their care and dedication.

Requiem Mass

Tomorrow, Monday, December 27, being the first anniversary of the demise of CECIL A. JONES. Mass for his repose will be said at St Gregory’s parish church, Sliema, at 6.30pm. He is deeply missed by his wife Edwige, daughters Stephanie and Edward, Elaine and Ralph and his dearest grandson Kurt. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

BORG – LETTY. On the 27th anniversary of her demise. Fondly remembered by her family and friends. Sadly missed, always in our thoughts and prayers. Gone but never forgotten.

DINGLI. In loving memory of MARY, December 29, being the ninth anniversary of her demise. Forever missed by her family. Dear Lord, grant her eternal rest.

FALZON – PAULINE. In loving memory of our dear mother on the ninth anniversary of her demise. Fondly remembered by her daughters Sr Maria, Florence and her husband Sergio and her granddaughter Francesca. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

FARRUGIA – JOE FARRUGIA, CPAA, FCIS. In loving memory of a beloved husband on the eighth anniversary of his demise. Deeply missed by his wife Miriam.

Although gone from my sight,

You are forever in my heart and prayers.

PELLEGRINI PETIT. In loving memory of JOSEPH (Joe) on the 11th anniversary of his death. So much loved and missed. Rest in peace, Gaby, Gabriella and Christian, Monique, Nicholas, Gulja, Carla, Pascal, Pippa.

PELLEGRINI PETIT – WALTER December 18, 1980 and JOE, December 23, 2010, on the anniversary of their demise. Please remember them in your prayers. Their family.

PIROTTA – EMANUELA. Treasured memories of a much loved mother, grandmother, grandmother and great-grandmother, on the 39th anniversary of her demise. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Lovingly remembered by her children, in-laws, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

PORTELLI – MARY. Treasured and grateful memories of a dearly beloved mother and grandmother. Monday, December 27, being the first anniversary of her passing away to a better life. Fondly remembered and sadly missed by Doreen, Claudio, Jessica and Jeremy, relatives and friends. May the Lord grant her eternal rest.

VELLA de FREMEAUX – ALICE née Salomone. Treasured memories of a dearly loved mother, on the 11th anniversary of her passing on to a better life. Forever in our thoughts and prayers. Peter and Madeleine.

VELLA de FREMEAUX – ALICE née Salomone. In loving memory of our beloved nanna Cookie, on the 11th anniversary of her passing. Dearly loved and never forgotten by her grandchildren Nicola and Michael.

ZAMMIT – JOSEPH. Cherished memories of a dear father and grandfather on the 17th anniversary of his demise. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Deeply missed by his wife Margaret, his daughters, in-laws and grandchildren. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

