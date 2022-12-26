Obituaries

BORG. On December 24, at Mater Dei Hospital, NORMAN, passed away peacefully at the age of 77.

He will always be loved and remembered by his son Lukan, Ros, Michael, Chris, Jacob, Christine, Mark, Marcus, Charlotte, Anne and Victor, relatives and friends.

Funeral Mass will be held on Wednesday, December 28, at the Parish church of Ibragg, at 9.30am, followed by interment in the family grave at Addolorata cemetery.

A special thank you to the team of doctors and nurses at Mater Dei Hospital for looking after him and for their sterling efforts.

Fly high dear Norman and Rest in Peace.

SCIBERRAS. On December 24 at Mater Dei Hospital, HELEN, aged 76, passed away peacefully, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her beloved husband Frans, her children Anna and Kevin, Catherine and her husband Kevin, her grand children Francesca, Zach, Kristie and Mattias, her siblings, in- laws and their respective families other relatives and friends.

The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Tuesday, 27th December, at 8.30am, for St Mary’s parish church, Attard, where a Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 9am, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery.

Donations to Puttinu Cres and Hospice movement, Balzan, will be greatly appreciated.

Lord, grant her eternal rest.

XUEREB. On December 24, at Mater Dei Hospital, JOHN SAVIOUR passed away peacefully at the age of 89.

He will always be loved and remembered by his daughter Maryanne and her husband Dr Victor Ceci, his grandchildren Andrea and Martina, his brothers Victor, Guzi, Guido and his sister Gaeta, their respective spouses and partners, nephews and nieces, relatives and friends.

Funeral Mass will be held on Thursday, December 29, at the Parish church of Naxxar, at 2.30pm, followed by interment in the family grave at Addolorata cemetery.

Lord, grant him eternal rest.