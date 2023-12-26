OBITUARIES

CURMI. On December 21, MARIA ILEANA, only daughter of the late Dr Giovanni Curmi and Lucy, née Savona, passed away peacefully at Mater Dei Hospital, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her cousins, other relatives and many friends. Funeral Mass will take place tomorrow, December 27, at 8.45am, at St Gregory’s parish church, Sliema, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

PACE. On December 23, at Sir Anthony Mamo Oncology Centre, CYNTHIA, née Mallia, aged 72, passed away peacefully to eternal life, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her beloved husband Alfred, her loving daughters Adriana and her husband Roberto, Fiorella and her husband Alan, her precious grandchildren Ilaria, Francesco and Clara, her brothers Joseph and his wife Rosette, Eric and his wife Giuseppina, her sister Antoinette and her husband Stephen Overend, her sister-in-law Lucienne and her partner John, nephews and nieces, other relatives, close friends as well as her brothers and sisters in the Neocathecumenal Way. Holy Eucharist præsente cadavere will be celebrated tomorrow, Wednesday, December 27, at 9am, at the Sanctuary of Our Lady of the Sacred Heart (Sacro Cuor), Sliema, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

In Memoriam

AMODEO – YVONNE, née Ellul Sullivan. Christmas was always such a joyful and blessed time when you were around. Together with daddy, your love, generosity and compassion were never so pronounced and you instilled them in all of us and in all those whose hearts you touched. In your honour, we carry on your traditions. It helps to keep the sadness at bay when Boxing Day looms – the day you left us so unexpectedly. Muffy, Patti and Francesca.