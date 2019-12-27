BIRTHDAY GREETINGS

JOHN GRECH, on your 83rd birthday, a wonderful husband, father and grandfather. From your wife Frida, your sons Stephen, his wife Maria and granddaughters Andrea, Rachelle and Gillian and Chris, his wife Catherine and grandsons Kyle and Kayne. You are the youngest octogenarian we know.

OBITUARIES

CATANIA. On December 26, at Mater Dei Hospital, Fr CARMELO CATANIA, of Naxxar, aged 91, passed away peacefully to meet the Risen Lord. He leaves to mourn his loss his brothers Vitor, Ġużeppi and his wife Doris, his sister Maria, Evelyn, wife of Tony, Emmanuel, member of the Society of Christian Doctrine, Sister Annie of the Sisters of St Dorothy, Paul and his wife Marisa, his many nephews and nieces, relatives and friends.

The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Saturday, December 28, at 10am, for St Lucy church, Naxxar, where the corpse will be exposed to the public. At 2.30pm the cortège will proceed to the Collegiate church of the Nativity of Our Lady, Naxxar, where Mass will be celebrated at 3pm, followed by interment in the family grave at Naxxar cemetery. The family would like to thank the nursing staff at ITU at Mater Dei Hospital. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be appreciated.

Lord, grant him eternal rest.

CINI. On December 22, at home, MARTHESE, aged 66, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She now joins her husband Francis who went to meet the Risen Lord just 10 months ago. She leaves to mourn her loss her son Kurt and his wife Nicola, her beloved grandchildren Pippa and Timmy, her sister Josette and husband Frank Pulis and their children Nikol and Zak, her in-laws Charles, Lucy, Rose, Ritchie and her husband Mario, nephews and nieces, their respective families, relatives and friends and the many students whom she taught with so much dedication over the decades.

The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Saturday, December 28, at 8.30am for San Franġisk T’Assisi Church in Birkirkara, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 9am, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to St Jean Antide Foundation, Tarxien, will be appreciated.

Lord, grant her eternal rest.

GALEA. On December 25, at Mater Dei Hospital, SALVINO of Birkirkara, aged 69, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his wife Jane, his only daughter Romina and her husband Mark Anthony, his sisters Mary and her husband France, Joyce and her husband Victor, Emily and her husband Guido, nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends.

The funeral leaves from Mater Dei Hospital, tomorrow, Saturday, December 28, at 8.30am for St Therese church, Birkirkara, where Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated at 9.15am, followed by interment in the family grave at Lija cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Smiling with Jerome, will be appreciated.

Lord, grant him eternal rest.

MAMO. On Tuesday, December 24, at Mater Dei Hospital, CHRISTOPHER, aged 50, passed peacefully away at Mater Dei Hospital. He leaves to mourn his loss his wife Vanessa, his daughter Soriya, his in-laws, family, relatives and friends.

Mass will be held tomorrow, Saturday, December 28, at 9am at St Julian’s parish church, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery.

Lord, grant him eternal rest.

MUSCAT. On December 21, at Mater Dei Hospital, ĊENSINU, of Rabat, aged 96, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his children Pauline and her husband Peter Darmanin, Mark and his wife Rita, Josephine Grieve and Tony, his grandchildren Janice, David, Richard, Caroline and Alen, his great-grandchildren Cesca, Michael, Mariuccia, Leon and Maya, other relatives and friends.

Mass præsente cadavere will celebrated on Friday, December 27, at Ta’ Gieżu church, Rabat, at 3.30pm followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Margherita cemetery, Rabat. The family would like to thank the management and staff at Mtarfa Home for the elderly and doctors and nursing staff at MW1 at Mater Dei Hospital. Donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, would be greatly appreciated.

Lord, grant him eternal rest.

QUINTANO. On Christmas Day, IRIS née Cremona, aged 91, widow of John, passed peacefully away comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her children Carmen and her husband Saviour Vassallo, Alfred and his wife Margaret and Anton and his wife Stephanie, her grandchildren David and Melina, Mariella and Tonio, Kristina and Bendik, Augusto and Karen, Desiree and Stefan, her sisters and brothers Phyllis of Australia, Mary, Alfred and John, in-laws, nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends.

Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated tomorrow, Saturday, December 28, at 9am, at Attard parish church, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery.

No flowers by request but donations to charitable institutions will be appreciated.

Lord, grant her eternal rest.

REQUIEM MASS

Yesterday, December 26, being the 30th day of the passing away of MICHAEL MIĆOVIĆ, a Mass for the repose of his soul will be said today, Friday, December 27, at 6.30pm at Jesus of Nazareth parish church, Sliema. Friends and relatives are invited to attend.

IN MEMORIAM

BUSUTTIL – JOE. In loving memory of my beloved brother on the 20th anniversary of his demise. Sadly missed by his only sister May and her husband Joe and children. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

CAMENZULI. Fond and unfading memories of THERESA on the 36th anniversary of her passing away to a better life. Charles, Anna, Robert, Andrea and Maryanne.

CAMILLERI FLORES. In loving memory of MOLLIE on the 20th anniversary of her death. Fondly remembered by her son Adrian and daughter Sheila and her husband Bernard Joseph Grech, relatives and friends.

DeBONO. In ever loving memory of our dear father MAURICE on the 13th anniversary of his death. Sadly missed by his sons Edward, Martin and David and their families. Lord, grant him eternal rest. A Mass for the repose of his soul will be said at Casa Leone on Sunday, December 29, at 11am.

FALZON – HENRIETTE. 26.12.1988. Treasured memories of our beloved mother, always in our thoughts and prayers. Yvonne, Wilfred, in-laws and their families.

FALZON – PAULINE. In loving memory of a dear mother and grandmother, yesterday being the seventh anniversary of her demise. Lovingly remembered by her daughters Sr. Maria of Il-Qaddejja taċ-Ċenaklu, Florence and her husband Sergio and her granddaughter Francesca. Forever in our thoughts and prayers. Lord grant her eternal rest.

PACE – MYRIAM, née Depiro Gourgion. In loving memory of a treasured and devoted mother, grandmother and great-grandmother on this fourth anniversary of her passing away. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Sandra, Mark, Marian and John and their respective families. A Mass for the repose of her soul will be celebrated today at 5.30pm at the chapel of the Immaculate Conception, St George’s Road, St Julian’s.

PULLICINO – CARMEN. Treasured memories of a loving wife, mother and grandmother, today being the 26th anniversary of her demise. Always remembered by her husband Joe, her daughters Marvy, Joelle and her husband Henry and grandchildren. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

VELLA de FREMEAUX – ALICE, née Salomone. Treasured memories of a dearly loved mother on the ninth anniversary of her passing on to a better life. Forever in our thoughts and prayers. Peter and Madeleine.

VELLA de FREMEAUX – ALICE, née Salomone. In loving memory of our beloved nanna Cookie, on the ninth anniversary of her passing. Dearly loved and never forgotten by her grandchildren Nicola and Michael.

