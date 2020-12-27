Birthday Greetings

JOHN GRECH, on your 84th birthday, a wonderful husband, father and grandfather. From your wife Frida, your sons Stephen, his wife Maria grand-daughters Andrea, Rachelle and Gillian and Chris, his wife Catherine and grandsons Kyle and Kayne. You are the youngest octogenarian we know.

Obituaries

ABELA. On December 24, JOYCE passed away peacefully at her residence in Attard at the age of 96 years. She leaves to mourn her loss her daughters Diana Abela and Kay Cardona, her devoted carer Annalyn Balagosa, her grandchildren, nephews and nieces, their respective families, relatives and friends. Funeral Mass praesente cadavere will be said tomorrow, Monday, December 28, at 9am, at Attard parish church. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

AQUILINA. On December 24, ALFRED, aged 80, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his wife Lilian, his children Sandra and her husband Christopher, Mark and his wife Jacqueline, James and his wife Joanna, his grandchildren Stephanie and her fiancé Shaun, Andrew, Kurt, Nicola, Adam and Alec, his siblings, in-laws and their respective families, nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. The funeral was held yesterday, Saturday, December 26. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

BARTOLO. On December 25, at Mater Die Hospital, JANE. She will always be loved and remembered by her husband Anthony, her daughter Jackie and her husband David, her brothers and sisters, her in-laws, nephews and nieces, their respective families, relatives and friends. Funeral Mass praesente cadavere will be said tomorrow, Monday, December 28, at 2pm, at Iklin parish church. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

BATTISTINO. On December 11, at Mater Dei Hospital, ADELE of Paola, widow of Carmelo, aged 87, passed away peacefully, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her children Lucia and her husband Joseph Said, Eugenio and his wife Regula, Nicoletta and her husband Aile Shawkat, her grandchildren Cristina, Francesca, Ramona, Marisa, Luca and Yasir, her great-grandchildren Chloe, Thomas, Victoria, Charlotte, Levin and Nina May, in-laws Mary and her husband Vincent, Joseph and his wife Mary, Anthony and his wife Frida their respective families and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital on Tuesday, December 29, at 9.30am for Knisja tal-Erwieħ, Tarxien, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 10am, followed by interment in the family grave at the church cemetery. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

CREMONA. On December 24, Chief Justice Emeritus Professor JOHN JOSEPH, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family and comforted by the rites of Holy Mother Church. He leaves to mourn his deep loss his son Antony, his daughters Anne, wife of Andrew Leonard Abrahams and Mary, wife of John Samut-Tagliaferro, his beloved grandchildren Hannah, Jessica, Aloisia and George, his sisters-in-law Ena Cremona, Miriam Cremona, Cecilia Bellier and Gladys Zammit-Tabona, his many nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. The funeral Mass will take place on Wednesday, December 30, at 9.30am at Tarxien parish church followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

FENECH. On December 21, at Mater Dei Hospital, CARMELINA née Gatt, aged 82, passed away peacefully. She leaves to mourn her irreparable loss her husband Dr Peter Fenech, her cherished daughters Desiree Georgakopoulos, Nadine Fenech and Dr Leontine Calleja; Teddy Calleja, her grandchildren Alexia Georgakopoulos, Stathis Georgakopoulos and his wife Dr Maria Georgakopoulos, Jordan Calleja and Jacques Calleja and her sisters Josephine Gatt, Mary Galea and her husband Dr Salvino Galea, other relatives and friends. The funeral was held last Tuesday. A wonderful mother whose loving care and thoughtfulness is forever embedded in our hearts and memories. May the Lord grant her eternal rest.

In Memoriam

BORG – ALEXANDER LAWRENCE. We cherish memories of a dear brother and uncle. Remembering him, four years after his passing, into eternal rest, with our Lord. Deeply missed by his sister Mary, her daughters Giselle and Mary Jane and their families, brother Emmanuel and family, Grace and family and Joseph.

BORG – LETTY. On the 26th anniversary of her demise. Fondly remembered by her family and friends. Sadly missed, always in our thoughts and prayers. Gone but never forgotten.

BUSUTTIL – JOE. In loving memory of my beloved brother on the 21st anniversary of his demise. Sadly missed by his only sister May and husband Joe and children. May the Lord grant him eternal rest.

CAMENZULI. Fond and unfading memories of THERESA on the 37th anniversary of her passing away to a better life. Charles and Anna, Robert, Andrea and Maryanne.

CAMILLERI FLORES. In loving memory of MOLLIE on the 21st anniversary of her death. Fondly remembered by her son Adrian and daughter Sheila and her husband Bernard Joseph Grech, relatives and friends.

DeBONO. In ever loving memory of our dear father MAURICE on the 14th anniversary of his death. Sadly missed by his sons Edward, Martin and David and their families. Lord, grant him eternal rest. A Mass for the repose of his soul will be said at Casa Leone today, Sunday, December 27, at 10.30am.

DINGLI. In loving memory of MARY, December 29, being the eighth anniversary of her demise. Forever missed by her family. Dear Lord, grant her eternal rest.

FALZON – PAULINE. In loving memory of a dear mother and grandmother, yesterday being the eighth anniversary of her demise. Fondly remembered by her daughters Sr Maria, Florence and her husband Sergio and her granddaughter Francesca. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

MIFSUD – RICHARD. A dear husband of Marie Louise and father of Malcolm and Cedric, in-laws and grandchildren. On his 13th anniversary of his demise. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

PACE – MYRIAM, née Depiro Gourgion. In loving memory of a treasured and devoted mother, grandmother and great-grandmother on this fifth anniversary of her passing away. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Sandra, Mark, Marian and John and their respective families. Kindly remember her in your prayers.

PIROTTA – EMANUELA. Treasured memories of a much loved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother on the 38th anniversary of her demise. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Lovingly remembered by her children, in-laws, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

SPITERI – DANIEL. Treasured and unfading memories of a dear son and brother, on the fifth anniversary of his passing to eternal life 26.12.2015. Deeply missed by Marlene, Twannie, Diana, Amanda and John.

TABONE – CHRISTINE. On the sixth anniversary of her death. Lovingly remembered by her children, Linda, David, Carol, Simon and Mark and all their spouses children and grandchildren. Always in our hearts.

ZAMMIT – JOSEPH. 16 years have passed but the memory still does not fade. A devoted husband, father and grandfather. His wife Margaret, his daughters Victoria, Roberta, Stefanya and their families. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

Sistina art shop

In the heart of Sliema. Parking for customers. Best European brands of art materials. Home deliveries. Phone 2131 4453 or 9986 1636.

To book an obituary or an ‘In Memoriam’ email classified@timesofmalta.com or night@timesofmalta.com after office hours.