Birthday greetings

JOHN GRECH. Happy birthday wishes to a wonderful husband, an exceptional father and an incomparable grandfather. Today on your 85th birthday, you are 18 years young at heart with 67 years of knowledge and experience. Made in 1936, all original parts.

Obituaries

CIARLO. On December 25, PAULINE (known as Lina), aged 93, passed away peacefully at Mater Dei Hospital comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her sister Annie, her brother Alfred, her aunt Ines, her nieces Tania and George Farrugia, Marina and Simon Gatt, Joanne and Robert Curmi, Doriette and Alex Abela, her nieces and nephew in Canada, Mariella and Don, Liliana and Frank, Isabel and Dave, Anne and Michael and Vincent, her great-nephews and nieces among whom Fr Victor Paul, O.Carm, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortege leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Tuesday, December 28, at 8am for the Sanctuary Basilica of Our Lady of Mount Carmel, Valletta, where Mass praesente cadvere will be said at 8.30am followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations on her behalf to id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, would be appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

DEBONO. On December 23, ROGER (known as Chef Roger), aged 58, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his great loss his wife Sopha (Nok) and her children Perapech, Krittiya, Thanapoom and Siriyakorn, his mother Grace; his sister Caroline and her children Malcolm, Chiara and her husband Kevin and their children April and Nikolai, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Tuesday, December 28, at 8.30am, for St Julian’s parish church, St Julian’s, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 9am followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations on his behalf to id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, would be appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest. The family would like to thank the staff at the Palliative Ward at SAMOC for their care.

FALZON. On December 25, at St Vincent de Paul Residence, VICTOR, of Floriana and formerly residing in San Ġwann, aged 77, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his wife Jane, his children Manuel, Stefania and Karl, his grandchild Elijah-Skye, his siblings Sr Agnesina, Margaret and Alexander, and their respective families, his in-laws and their respective families, nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortege leaves St Vincent de Paul Resident tomorrow, Tuesday, December 28, at 8am for St Publius parish church, Floriana, where Mass praesente cadavere will be said at 8.30am followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations on his behalf to Puttinu Cares would be appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

MALKOWSKI. On December 14, HENRYK, aged 72, born in Brighton, UK, on August 21, 1949, passed away suddenly at his home in Salina, Malta. He leaves to celebrate his life, his wife Angela, nèe Bonello, his only daughter, Sacha, his sister, Yanina Malkowski, his mother-in-law Carmen Bonello, his in-laws Caroline and Peter Bonnici, Debbie and Andrew Portelli, his nieces and nephews, as well as relatives, friends and numerous former students in Malta and Vancouver, B.C., Canada. A private funeral was held on Thursday, December 23. With special thanks to Miran Sapiano, Funeral Director, Celebrate Life Malta. “Only in death there is tomorrow” (GB).

MANFRÈ. On December 25, at Mater Dei Hospital, DOLORES nèe Semple, of Msida, aged 80, passed peacefully away, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her husband Alex, her children Veronica, Stephanie and her husband Joe Grech, Gerald, her grandchildren Kashel, Yasmine, Emma, Michael, Benjamin, James, Jessica and Jake, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital on Wednesday, December 29, at 8am, for St Joseph parish church, Msida, where Mass praesente cadavere will be said at 8.30am, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations on her behalf to id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, would be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

MUSCAT. On December 25, at Mater Dei Hospital, VALENTINO, aged 85. He will always be loved and remembered by his wife Maria Lourdes, his son Joseph and his wife Anna, Raymond and his wife Christine, his grandchildren Katya, Ryan, Ian and Elaine, their respective partners, his in-laws, nephews and nieces, their respective families, other relatives and friends. Funeral Mass praesente cadavere will be said on Wednesday, December 29, at 8.45am at Naxxar parish church, followed by interment in the family grave at St George Cemetery, Naxxar. Lord grant him eternal rest.

SCERRI. On December 24, PAUL, aged 87, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his great loss his children, Pauline wife of Andrew Pace, Liliana wife of Joseph Magri, and Josanne wife of Alexander Cachia, his grandchildren Sarah wife of Dr Renzo Kerr-Cumbo, Robert and his fiancée Maja Sausmekat, Amanda, Joanne and her fiance Jeremy Vella, Nicholas and Stephanie and great-granddaughter Emily, his brothers and sister, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortege, leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Tuesday, December 28, for Ta’ l-Ibraġ parish church where Mass praesente cadavere will be celebrated at 9.30am, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata cemetery. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

BUGEJA – LORRY. 1954-2021. Devoted husband, eternally cherished father, respected Customs Officer. Your loving memory will always remain imprinted in our hearts.

CAMILLERI FLORES. In loving memory of MOLLIE on the 22nd anniversary of her death. Fondly remembered by her son Adrian and daughter Sheila and her husband Bernard Joseph Grech, relatives and friends.

DeBONO. In ever loving memory of our dear father MAURICE on the 15th anniversary of his death. Sadly missed by his sons Edward, Martin and David and their families. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

PACE – MYRIAM, née Depiro Gourgion. In loving memory of a treasured and devoted mother, grandmother and great-grandmother on this sixth anniversary of her passing away. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Sandra, Mark, Marian and John and their respective families. Kindly remember her in your prayers.

