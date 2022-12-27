Birthday greetings

JOHN GRECH on your 86th birthday, a loving husband, a caring father and an adorable grandfather. You’ve taught us so much about life. We will cherish all the times we spend together. From your wife Frida, your sons Stephen and his wife Maria, Chris and his wife Catherine, and his grandchildren Andrea, Rachelle, Gillian, Kyle and Kayne.

Obituaries

BORG. On December 24, at Mater Dei Hospital, NORMAN, passed away peacefully at the age of 77. He will always be loved and remembered by his son Lukan, Ros, Michael, Chris, Jacob, Christine, Mark, Marcus, Charlotte, Anne and Victor, other relatives and friends. Funeral Mass will be held tomorrow, Wednesday, December 28, at Ta’ l-Ibraġ parish church, at 9.30am, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata cemetery. Fly high dear Norman and rest in peace. A special thank you to the team of doctors and nurses at Mater Dei Hospital for looking after him and for their sterling efforts.

CASHA. On December 23, MICHELINA née Puli, widow of John Reginald, aged 90, passed away peacefully, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She will always be lovingly remembered as a dear mother, grandmother and great-grandmother by all her family. Funeral Mass will be celebrated today, Tuesday, December 27, at 9am, at Our Lady of Sacro Cuor parish church, Sliema, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Donations on her behalf to your preferred charities instead of flowers would be highly appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

MACELLI. On Saturday, December 24, at Casa Arkati, ANTIDA née Cassar Naudi, widow of Tarcisio, aged 94, passed away peacefully, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her great loss her children Marco, Marina, Marica, Michel and Miriam and their spouses Marion, Clive, Carlo and Sue, her beloved grandchildren Mia, Mae, Francesca, Elena, Bettina, Luca, Cristina and Nina, her sister Mary Rose Portelli, her sister-in-law Phyllis Cassar Naudi, other relatives and friends. Mass praesente cadavere will be said tomorrow, Wednesday, December 28, at 8.30am, at Balzan parish church followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to St Jeanne Antide Foundation would be appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

PISANI. It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing away of SYLVIA née Abdilla, wife of the late Emanuel, aged 91, born in Sliema, on Friday, December 23. She is loved and remembered by her daughter Marisa, her son Jean Pierre and his wife Simone and her most beloved grandson Josef and his partner Janica. She also leaves to mourn her loss her brother Charles, his wife Carmen and their family, Sr Feliciana and Sr Reginalda, of the Augustinian Community, and the families of her late siblings Carmela and Vince. Missed also by her late husband’s family, other relatives and close friends. A celebration Mass to commemorate her life will be held at the San Ġwann parish church tomorrow, Wednesday, December 28, at 8.30am, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

TABONE. On Christmas Day, JOHN, aged 71, passed away peacefully reunited with his late brothers Tony and Paul. He will be forever loved by his wife Christine née Urpani, his children Jon-Jon and his partner Zsofia, Philippa and her partner Beppe and Andrew. His precious grandchildren Ella and Matteo and his much loved Conor and Louie. His siblings Franz and his wife Ann, Joseph and his wife Vivien, Rosanne and her husband JoJo Gingell Littlejohn, his sister-in-law Vicky, his in-laws and all his nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. John’s celebration of life will be held on Thursday, December 29, at St Julian’s parish church, at 9am. Lord, grant him eternal rest. The family would like to thank all the healthcare professionals who cared for their beloved John.

XUEREB. On December 24, at Mater Dei Hospital, JOHN SAVIOUR, passed away peacefully at the age of 89. He will always be loved and remembered by his daughter Maryanne and her husband Dr Victor Ceci, his grandchildren Andrea and Martina, his brothers Victor, Guzi and Guido and his sister Gaeta, their respective spouses and partners, nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. Funeral Mass will be held on Thursday, December 29, at Naxxar parish church, at 2.30pm, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata cemetery. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

CAMILLERI FLORES. In loving memory of MOLLIE on the 23rd anniversary of her death. Fondly remembered by her son Adrian and daughter Sheila and her husband Bernard Joseph Grech, other relatives and friends.

DEBONO. In ever loving memory of our dear father MAURICE on the 16th anniversary of his death. Sadly missed by his sons Edward, Martin and David and their families. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

JONES. In loving memory of CECIL, today the second anniversary of his death. He is deeply missed by his wife Edwige, daughters Stephanie and Edward, Elaine and Ralph and his dearest grandson Kurt. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

PACE – MYRIAM, née Depiro Gourgion. In loving memory of a treasured and devoted mother, grandmother and great-grandmother on this seventh anniversary of her passing away. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Sandra, Mark, Marian and John and their respective families. Kindly remember her in your prayers.

VELLA de FREMEAUX – ALICE, née Salomone. Treasured memories of a dearly loved mother on the 12th anniversary of her passing on to a better life. Forever in our thoughts and prayers. Peter and Madeleine.

VELLA de FREMEAUX – ALICE, née Salomone. In loving memory of our beloved nanna Cookie on the 12th anniversary of her passing. Dearly loved and never forgotten by her grandchildren Nicola and Michael.

LIONEL LAPIRA on the fifth anniversary of his passing... Though there’s no reason for us to keep counting; How long it’s been since you were alive one morning; You remain the heart of our family. We continue to share stories and memories of you; Your larger than life personality, infectious laugh; Your optimism for life and generous, loving and brave personality. We live life with love, more unity than you encouraged; more gratitude, more forgiveness. We try to experience more life for all of the days you didn’t get Hugging tightly as your legacy lives on. From heaven you're still giving the love you always had We know you hear us talk to you Li, We will always think of you and it will never die. Sleep in heavenly peace Lionel. A day remembered by Dorothy, Nicola, Luke, Glenn, Elise, Raphael, Josette, Mark, Christopher, Alec, Enza, Matthew, Carla, Timmy, Daniel, Aida, John, Jessica and Christina. Mass for the repose of his soul will be offered today at 6.30pm at St Julian’s parish church, Lapsi Street, St Julian’s. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

HERBERT MESSINA FERRANTE - Cherished and unfading memories of a very beloved husband, father and grandfather on the fourth anniversary of his demise on New Year’s Eve. Forever in our hearts, thoughts and prayers. Fondly remembered by his beloved wife Elizabeth, his son Edward H, wife Daniela and his grandchildren Marcus H and Elisa. A Mass for the repose of his soul will be said on December 31, at 7.30pm at St Thomas More Chapel, University of Malta Chaplaincy. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to participate in this Mass and remember him in their daily prayers.

Cherished and loving memories of our dear YVONNE GRECH today being the 30th anniversary of her passing away. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Her husband George, her children Pierre and Anna, Georgette and Rene, her grandchildren Giorgio and Svetlana, Jeanella and Pascal, Andre and Manuela, Elisa and Lukas, Yvonne and Zach and her great-grandchildren Giulia and Bettina. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

In loving memory of MARIA ABDILLA aged 18, on the 25th anniversary of her early demise. Fondly remembered by her mother Helen, brothers Frederick and Jean-Carl, relatives and friends. Time and years slip gently by; Yet love and memories never die. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

