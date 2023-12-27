Birthday greetings

JOHN GRECH – On your 87th birthday, a loving father and an adorable grandfather. We all cherish the lessons that you thought us through your life. From your wife Frida, your sons Chris, his wife Catherine and grandsons sons Kyle and Kayne and your son Stephen, his wife Maria and granddaughters, Andrea, Rachelle, Gillian and their fiancés.

Obituaries

BONELLO. On December 26, at Rabat Community, Sr Maria, (k/a Sr Mary of the Sacred Heart), aged 90, went to meet the Risen Lord comforted by the rites of the Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her sad loss the Sisters of St Joseph of the Apparition, her family and numerous friends.Mass presente cadavere will be celebrated on Thursday, December 28 at 8.30am at St Joseph Convent, St Dominic Square, Rabat, followed by interment at Santa Marija Addolorata cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Dar Sagra Familja, Żabbar for children in care, will be greatly appreciated. May she rest in peace.

CAUCHI. On December 25, VERONICA, née Darmanin, of Għarb, rested peacefully in the arms of the Risen Lord, at the age of 70, surrounded by her family. She leaves to mourn her great loss her husband Manuel, her two sons Daniel and Mark, her in-laws, relatives and friends.Mass to celebrate her life will be said at Għarb parish church on Friday, December 29, at 11am. At her request, those attending are not obliged to wear black. Instead of flowers, donations to Hospice Malta, Balzan, would be appreciated.Lord, grant her eternal rest.

CURMI. On December 21, MARIA ILEANA, only daughter of the late Dr Giovanni Curmi and Lucy, née Savona, passed away peacefully at Mater Dei Hospital, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her cousins, other relatives and many friends.Funeral Mass will take place today, December 27, at 8.45am, at St Gregory’s parish church, Sliema, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

DEBATTISTA – ANTHONY, known as Tony, rested suddenly in the arms of the Lord on the 24th December at the age of 75. He leaves to mourn his huge loss his dearly beloved wife Carmen, née Caruana, his only brother Joe and his wife Susan, his wife’s family whom he adored, nephews and nieces and close friends.A celebration of his life will be held tomorrow, Thursday, December 28, at 9.30am, at Tal-Ibraġ parish church, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. May the Good Lord embrace him in His garden of rest.

FARRUGIA. On December 25, MARIO, aged 79, passed away peacefully, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. Always cherished by his devoted wife Pauline, née Guillaumier, his beloved daughter Stefania, his siblings, his in-laws and their families, other relatives and friends.The funeral leaves Casa Antonia, Balzan, today, Wednesday, December 27, for the Immaculate Conception parish church, Ħamrun, where Mass to celebrate his life will be said at 1.30pm, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be appreciated.Lord, grant him eternal rest.

FENECH. On December 23, at Mater Dei Hospital, JOSEPH PAUL of Paola, aged 98, passed away peacefully, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his great loss his beloved only son Adrian and his wife Miriam, his only granddaughter Rebecca and her husband Jonathan Pisani, his great-granddaughter Sophie, his sister-in-law Therese and her husband Albert Galea, brothers-in-law Richard and his wife Nanette, Oscar and his wife Elizabeth, of Australia, nephews, nieces, other relatives and friends, and last, but not least, his dedicated carer for many years, Lisa, and also carers Amie and Serlene.The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Thursday, December 28, at 9.30am, for Christ the King parish church, Paola, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 10am, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, would be greatly appreciated.Lord, grant him eternal rest.

MICALLEF. On December 25, MARY, passed away peacefully. Always cherished by her devoted husband Joseph, her daughter Marica and her husband Ray, her son Simon and his wife Bernice, her grandchildren Karl, Gabriel and Sam, her brothers Joe, Anthony and his wife Joan and Charles and his wife Marion, nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. Her loving heart, her kindness and warmth, her empathy and beautiful laugh will be dearly missed.The funeral leaves The Imperial, Sliema, tomorrow, Thursday, December 28, for St Gregory’s parish church, Sliema, where Mass to celebrate her life will be said at 2pm, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Malta Dementia Society, University of Malta, Msida, will be appreciated.Lord, grant her eternal rest.The family would like to express their gratitude for the care and dedication shown by all the staff at The Imperial.

PACE. On December 23, at Sir Anthony Mamo Oncology Centre, CYNTHIA, née Mallia, aged 72, passed away peacefully to eternal life, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her beloved husband Alfred, her loving daughters Adriana and her husband Roberto, Fiorella and her husband Alan, her precious grandchildren Ilaria, Francesco and Clara, her brothers Joseph and his wife Rosette, Eric and his wife Giuseppina, her sister Antoinette and her husband Stephen Overend, her sister-in-law Lucienne and her partner John, nephews and nieces, other relatives, close friends as well as her brothers and sisters in the Neocathecumenal Way.Holy Eucharist præsente cadavere will be celebrated today, Wednesday, December 27, at 9am, at the Sanctuary of Our Lady of the Sacred Heart (Sacro Cuor), Sliema, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery.Lord, grant her eternal rest.

In Memoriam

CAMILLERI FLORES. In loving memory of MOLLIE on the 24th anniversary of her death. Fondly remembered by her son Adrian and daughter Sheila and her husband Bernard Joseph Grech, relatives and friends.

DEBONO. In ever loving memory of our dear father MAURICE on the 17th anniversary of his death. Sadly missed by his sons Edward, Martin and David and their families. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

JONES – CECIL A. In loving memory of Cecil, today the third anniversary of his death. He is deeply missed by his wife Edwige, daughters Stephanie, Elaine and Ralph and his dearest grandson Kurt. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

PACE – MYRIAM, née Depiro Gourgion. In loving memory of a treasured and devoted mother, grandmother and great-grandmother on this eighth anniversary of her passing away. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Sandra, Mark, Marian and John and their respective families. Kindly remember her in your prayers.

SCHEMBRI. In loving memory of our dearest father NENU, today being the first anniversary of his passing to eternal life. Fondly remembered by his wife Matilde and his children Anton and his wife Doris, Rita and her husband Francis, his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

TABONE – CHRISTINE. In loving memory of a dear mother, grandmother and great-grandmother on the ninth anniversary of her passing. Your love lives on in all of us. Linda, David, Carol, Simon and Mark.

To book an obituary or an In Memoriam notice from Monday to Friday – during office hours (8am-4pm) – e-mail classified@timesofmalta.com. On Saturday and Sunday, all day, and Monday to Friday after office hours, e-mail night@timesofmalta.com.