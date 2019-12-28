OBITUARIES

CATANIA. On December 26, at Mater Dei Hospital, Fr CARMELO CATANIA, of Naxxar, aged 91, passed away peacefully to meet the Risen Lord. He leaves to mourn his loss his brothers Vitor, Ġużeppi and his wife Doris, his sister Maria, Evelyn, wife of Tony, Emmanuel, member of the Society of Christian Doctrine, Sister Annie of the Sisters of St Dorothy, Paul and his wife Marisa, his many nephews and nieces, relatives and friends.

The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital today, Saturday, December 28, at 10am, for St Lucy church, Naxxar, where the corpse will be exposed to the public. At 2.30pm the cortège will proceed to the Collegiate church of the Nativity of Our Lady, Naxxar, where Mass will be celebrated at 3pm, followed by interment in the family grave at Naxxar cemetery. The family would like to thank the nursing staff at ITU at Mater Dei Hospital. No flowers by request but donations to id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be appreciated.

Lord, grant him eternal rest.

QUINTANO. On Christmas day, IRIS née Cremona, aged 91, widow of John, passed peacefully away comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her children Carmen and her husband Saviour Vassallo, Alfred and his wife Margaret and Anton and his wife Stephanie. Her grandchildren David and Melina, Mariella and Tonio, Kristina and Bendik, Augusto and Karen, Desiree and Stefan. Her sisters and brothers Phyllis of Australia, Mary, Alfred and John, in-laws, nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. Rest in peace.

Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated today, Saturday, December 28, at 9am, at Attard parish church, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery.

No flowers by request but donations to charitable institu-tions will be appreciated.

Lord, grant her eternal rest.

IN MEMORIAM

BAILEY – Canon WILLIAM BAILEY. Today being the 43rd anniversary of his demise. Never forgotten by his nephew Lawrence and family. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

BONNICI – JAMES. Fondest and treasured memories of a beloved husband on the 15th anniversary of his passing away. His wife Rosanne.

DESIRA BUTTIGIEG – MARIE. Sadly missed, always in our thoughts and prayers. Tanya, Robert, Rosella and families. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

MIFSUD CHIRCOP. In loving memory of ĠORĠ on the 12th anniversary of his passing. His wife Marlene, née Said, daughter Berenice, son Jerome, and their families. May he rest in peace.

SAID. In loving memory of SAMUEL on the 39th anniversary of his passing. His only daughter Marlene Mifsud Chircop and her family. May he rest in peace.

SCIORTINO. Unfading memories of my dear mother EVELYN, today the 19th anniversary of her demise. Always in my heart. Her only daughter M’Rose and her brother Joe and his wife Josie of the United States.

To book an obituary or an ‘In Memoriam’ email classified@timesofmalta.com or night@timesofmalta.com after office hours.