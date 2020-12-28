Obituaries

RIZZO. On Friday, December 25, at Mater Dei Hospital, ALICE, aged 97, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She will be greatly missed by her daughter Doreen, her grandchildren Kim, Karl and Max, her sister Mary Zammit, her beloved nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends.

The funeral cortege leaves Mater Dei Hospital today, Monday, December 28, at 8am, for Stella Maris parish church, Sliema, where funeral Mass praesente cadavere will be said at 8.30am followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Marija Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, would be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

The family would like to thank all the staff, especially the nurses and carers, at Zammit Clapp Hospital for their care and dedication.

SANT. On Thursday, December 24, at Mater Dei Hospital, MARIA of Mosta, aged 81, passed away peacefully. We thank the Lord for blessing us with Maria’s generous life. She leaves to mourn her loss her children Paul, Doriette, Robert, Anita, Claudio and Marisa and their respective families, other relatives and friends. Details of the Funeral Mass will be announced later. Lord, grant her eternal rest. Her family are grateful for the care and attention Maria received during her last years at Dar Pax et Bonum, Mosta, an elderly home run by the Franciscan Sisters of the Heart of Jesus. Her family also extend their appreciation to the doctors, nurses and carers at SAU2 Ward Mater Dei Hospital.

SULLIVAN. On Friday, December 25, at Mater Dei Hospital, ROSE MARIE, aged 85, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her great loss her husband John, her children Sean and his wife Karen, her daughter Romina and her husband George, together with her precious grandchildren Jeremy, Niki, Tara and Benji. Her sister Marlene widow of Frank, her brother Arthur and his wife Ivy, her nephews and nieces and all in-laws as well as so many relatives and friends. Mass praesente cadavere will be said today, Monday, December 28, at 1.30pm, at the Divine Mercy Sanctuary, San Pawl tat-Tarġa, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata cemetery. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

In Memoriam

BAILEY – Canon WILLIAM BAILEY. Today being the 44th anniversary of his demise. Never forgotten by his nephew Lawrence and family. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

BONNICI. In loving memory of James, on the 16th anni-versary. Deep in my heart you will always stay, loved and remember every day. Your wife, Rosanna.

BORG. 28-12-2019. In loving memory of my husband CHARLIE. One year ago today, taken by a tragic accident. Love and miss you every single day. Rest in peace my darling Charlie. Until we meet again. Love always your wife Ann and families from both sides.

DESIRA BUTTIGIEG. In loving memory of a dear mother MARIE on the ninth anni-versary of her passing. Never forgotten by her children Tanya, Robert, Rosella and families. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

SCIORTINO. Unfading memo-ries of my dear mother EVELYN, today the 20th anniversary of her demise. Always in my heart. Her only daughter M’Rose and her brother Joe and his wife Josie of the United States.

SPITERI – DANIEL. Treasured and unfading memories of a dear son and brother on the fifth anniversary of his passing to eternal life – 26-12-2015. Deeply missed by Marlene, Twannie, Diana, Amanda and John.

Those we love don’t go away,

They walk beside us every day.

Unseen, unheard but always near,

Still loved, still missed and forever dear.

VASSALLO – EMANUEL. We miss our dad’s loving smile and encouragement every single day. Treasured memories of a dear husband, father and grandfather, today being the sixth anniversary of his demise. Fondly remembered by his wife, his daughters and son, in-laws, his nephew and nieces. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

To book an obituary or an ‘In Memoriam’ email classified@timesofmalta.com or night@timesofmalta.com after office hours.