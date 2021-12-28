Obituaries

AGIUS. On December 25, CARMEN née Fenech Clarke, aged 92, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her great loss her beloved husband Oliver, her daughters Carol and her husband Patrick Scicluna Calleja, Nicky widow of Kevin J. Mahoney, her grandsons André and his wife Romina, Kurt and his wife Janelle, Ryan and his fiancée Mafalda, her great-grandson Lee, her sister Mary Muscat, her in-laws Charles Camilleri widower of her sister Doris, Maria Fenech Clarke widow of her brother Joe, Lino Agius and his wife Doris, her nephew and nieces, other relatives and friends. Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated tomorrow, Wednesday, December 29, at Attard parish church, at 9am, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest. The family would like to thank all the staff at Villa Messina, Rabat, and all her carers for their love and dedication.

MANFRÈ. On December 25, at Mater Dei Hospital, DOLORES née Semple, of Msida, aged 80, passed peacefully away, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her husband Alex, her children Veronica, Stephanie and her husband Joe Grech, Gerald, her grandchildren Kashel, Yasmine, Emma, Michael, Benjamin, James, Jessica and Jake, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortege leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Wednesday, December 29, at 8am, for St Joseph parish church, Msida, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 8.30am, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations on her behalf to id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, would be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

In Memoriam

BAILEY – Can Dean WILLIAM BAILEY. Today being the 45th anniversary of his demise. Never forgotten by his nephew, Lawrence and family. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

BONNICI – JAMES. In loving memory of my dear husband on the 17th anniversary of his passing for a better life. Days have passed and turn into years, but I will remember you with silent tears. Your wife Rosanna.

CARUANA MONTALDO – EDGAR. In ever loving memory of a dearly beloved husband, father and grandfather on the 14th anniversary of his demise. Forever in our thoughts and prayers, his wife Nuala, children Mairead, Anne, Patricia, Kevin, Brendan, Maureen, Edgar and Eileen, their spouses, grandchildren and great-grandson. Please remember him in your prayers.

DESIRA BUTTIGIEG – MARIE. In loving memory of a dear mother on the 10th anniversary of her passing. Never forgotten by her children Tanya, Robert, Rosella and their families. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

VASSALLO – EMANUEL. We miss you dad especially during this festive period. You were our shining light every single day. Treasured memories of a dear husband, father and grandfather, today being the seventh anniversary of his demise. Fondly remembered by his wife Lina, his daughters and son, in-laws, his nephew and nieces. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

To book an obituary or an ‘In Memoriam’ email classified@timesofmalta.com or night@timesofmalta.com after office hours.