Obituaries

GAUCI. On December 25, at Mater Dei Hospital, JOSEPH EDWARD, of Balzan, aged 76, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his beloved wife Sonya, his children Edward and Anabel, Mark and Trina, Matthew and Johanna, his grandchildren Emma, Sofie, Luke, Amy, Leah and Jack, his siblings Miriam, Violet and Alfred and the late Nathalie, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortege leaves Mater Dei Hospital on Monday, January 2, 2023, at 8am, for Balzan parish church where Mass praesente cadavere will be said at 8.30am followed by interment at Balzan cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, would be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

MACELLI. On Saturday, December 24, at Casa Arkati, ANTIDA née Cassar Naudi, widow of Tarcisio, aged 94, passed away peacefully, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her great loss her children Marco, Marina, Marica, Michel and Miriam and their spouses Marion, Clive, Carlo and Sue, her beloved grandchildren Mia, Mae, Francesca, Elena, Bettina, Luca, Cristina and Nina, her sister Mary Rose Portelli, her sister-in-law Phyllis Cassar Naudi, other relatives and friends. Mass præsente cadavere will be said today, Wednesday, December 28, at 8.30am, at Balzan parish church followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to St Jeanne Antide Foundation would be appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

PORTELLI. On December 27, at her home in Xagħra, Gozo, ROSE, aged 94, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her great loss her sister Victoria, her sister-in-law Marise and their children Joseph, Claire and her husband Robert, and their children Lucas and Julian, Dr Angele Formosa and her husband Anthony, and their children Guzeppi, Mikiel, Kristina and Carla, other nephews and nieces, family and friends. Mass praesente cadavere will be said tomorrow, Thursday, December 29, at 4pm, at Basilica Maria Bambina, Xagħra, Gozo, followed by interment at Xagħra cemetery. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

VELLA. On December 26, at her residence, TERESA, of Mellieħa, aged 85, passed away peacefully, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her beloved children Vivienne, Valerie, Richard and his wife Karen, her grandchildren Daniel and Sarah, her siblings Joe, Carmen, Rita, Doris, Charlie, Grezzju, Sylvia, widow of her brother Ninu, Carmen, widow of her brother John, their respective spouses, her nephews and nieces among whom John the son of her sister Maria, other relatives and friends among them her carer Denise. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Thursday, December 29, at 2.15pm for Maria Bambina parish church, Mellieħa, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 3.30pm followed by interment at Sultana tal-Vittorji Cemetery, Mellieħa. Donations to crèche home, Sliema, will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

In Memoriam

BAILEY – Can Dean WILLIAM BAILEY. Today being the 46th anniversary of his demise. Never forgotten by his nephew, Lawrence and family. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

BONNICI – JAMES, 28.12.04.

You are not forgotten dearest,

Nor will you ever be.

As long as life and memories last,

Your soul will live in me.

Loving wife, Rosanna.

DESIRA BUTTIGIEG – MARIE. In loving memory of a dear mother on the 11th anniversary of her passing. Never forgotten by her children Tanya, Robert, Rosella and their families. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

FENECH – ALBERT, 9.10.1951-28.12.2021. Because my life would have been so much poorer without you in it, you will always be. Because you believed in us, we will always be. Your Ġojja, faer aye.

VASSALLO – EMANUEL. Christmas is never the same without you, Dad. Your memories remain in our heart forever. Treasured memories of a dear husband, father and grandfather, today being the eighth anniversary of his demise. Fondly remembered by his wife Lina, his daughters and son, in-laws, his nephew and nieces. He is always in our thoughts and prayers. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

LIONEL LAPIRA on the fifth anniversary of his passing... Though there’s no reason for us to keep counting; How long it’s been since you were alive one morning; You remain the heart of our family. We continue to share stories and memories of you; Your larger than life personality, infectious laugh; Your optimism for life and generous, loving and brave personality. We live life with love, more unity than you encouraged; More gratitude, more forgiveness. We try to experience more life for all of the days you didn’t get; Hugging tightly as your legacy lives on. From heaven you're still giving the love you always had; We know you hear us talk to you Li, We will always think of you; and it will never die. Sleep in heavenly peace Lionel. A day remembered by Dorothy, Nicola, Luke, Glenn, Elise, Raphael, Josette, Mark, Christopher, Alec, Enza, Matthew, Carla, Timmy, Daniel, Aida, John, Jessica and Christina. Mass for the repose of his soul will be offered today at 6.30pm at St Julian’s parish church, Lapsi Street, St Julian’s. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In loving memory of PETER CAMILLERI who went to meet his Creator nine years ago today. Sadly missed by his parents Joanna and Francis, his wife Ann and his children Michael and Rachel. We think of you in silence; We often speak your name; What would we give to hear your voice; And see your face again. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

