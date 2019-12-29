Births

LAWRENCE-PACE. Laura and Thomas are delighted to announce the birth of their son – INIGO JOHN AUBREY, born on December 3, in London; a brother to Cosmo.

Obituaries

ALFINO. On December 27, at Mater Dei Hospital, CARMELA, of Sliema, aged 84, passed away peacefully to meet the Risen Lord. She leaves to mourn her loss her son Jesmond, family friend George Scicluna, other relatives and friends.

Mass praesente cadavere will be said at Balluta parish church on Tuesday, December 31, at 8.30am, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

MERCIECA. On Sunday, December 22, at Karin Grech Hospital, LUCY, widow of Joseph, and previously widow of Anthony Camilleri, resident of Sacro Cuor parish, Sliema, most of her life and latterly at Villa Messina, Rabat, passed away peacefully at the age of 91. She leaves to mourn her loss her daughter Angela Camilleri, her son Albert Camilleri, her daughter Joanne and her husband

Guy Mahoney, her son Joseph Camilleri and his wife Nancy née Azzopardi; her grandchildren Nella, Thea and Zak, Sharon and Gillian, and Matthew; her great-grandchildren and other relatives.Funeral Mass præsente cadavere will be said at St Dominic & The Blessed Virgin church in Rabat on Friday, January 3, at 9am. The family would like to thank the staff at Villa Messina for their care and support. No flowers by request buy donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza would be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

In Memoriam

BORG. Cherished memories of my dearest mother ERSILIA, on the 26th anniversary of her demise. Always in our prayers Helen, husband Vincent and family.

BRINCAT – CHANEL MARIE, née Busuttil, January 2, 2014. On the sixth anniversary of her passing away to eternal life. Never forgotten and deeply missed by her parents Joe and Lilian, her brother Sean and sister-in-law Daniela, her nephew baby Alexander, her grandmother Doris Borg, the Brincat family, relatives and friends. Mass for the repose of her soul will be said on Thursday, January 2, at 7.30pm, at Sant’Antnin, Birkirkara (near Birkirkara police station). Family and friends are invited to attend. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

DEBONO – VINCENT. Cherished memories of a beloved father and grandfather on the 29th anniversary of his demise. Always in our thoughts and prayers. His family.

DINGLI. In loving memory of MARY, today being the seventh anniversary of her demise. Forever missed by her family. Dear Lord, grant her eternal rest.

MAGRI OVEREND – REGINALD. Treasured and unfading memories of a dear father and grandfather on the 43rd anniversary of his demise.

Time flies fast. Life goes on at it’s own pace.

But some memories can never be forgotten or erased from the mind of the dearest ones. You will always remain in our loving thoughts.

Andrew and Caroline, Julian, Jonathan and Ingrid, Nicola and Stephen, and his grandchildren Michael, Amanda, Jamie, Lisa, Adam and Thomas. May the Lord grant him eternal rest.

PIAZZA – MARTEZ, née Friggieri. In loving memory of a wonderful wife and caring mother and grandmother who passed away on December 28, 2018. Always treasured in our hearts and joyful memories. Francesco, Fiona and Alessandro, Stephan, Noah and Chloe.

PIROTTA – EMANUELA. Treasured memories of a much- loved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother on the 37th anniversary of her demise. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Lovingly remembered by her children, in-laws, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

SALNITRO – JOSEPH. Treasured memories of a loving father and grandfather on the 59th anniversary of his demise.

His family.

TABONE – MARY, née Cini, 1.1.1989. In ever-loving memory of a dear mother and grandmother. Joe, Noel, Tonio, in-laws and their families. Kindly remember her in your prayers.

XUEREB – BICE. Today the 27th anniversary of her demise. Always lovingly remembered by her family. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

