Obituaries

CREMONA. On December 24, Chief Justice Emeritus Professor JOHN JOSEPH, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family and comforted by the rites of Holy Mother Church. He leaves to mourn his deep loss his son Antony, his daughters Anne, wife of Andrew Leonard Abrahams and Mary, wife of John Samut-Tagliaferro, his beloved grandchildren Hannah, Jessica, Aloisia and George, his sisters-in-law Ena Cremona, Miriam Cremona, Cecilia Bellier and Gladys Zammit-Tabona, his many nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. The funeral Mass will take place tomorrow, Wednesday, December 30, at 9.30am, at Tarxien parish church, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

SAMMUT. On December 24, MARY JANE née Galea, a beloved wife to Oreste and a mother to Stephanie and her husband Dennis, Charmaine, Ismael and his wife Caroline, her grandchildren Keith, Danica, husband Ian and their daughter Eva Rose, Martina and fiancée Miguel, Benjamin and her sisters Tessie, Doris, Ċensa and her brother-in-law George husband of the late Georgina. The funeral was held at the Holy Trinity church, Marsa, followed by interment at the Holy Mother of Mercy Cemetery, Mellieħa. She was much loved and is sorely missed. May the Lord welcome her in his safe arms and grant her eternal peace.

Requiem Mass

The 30-day Month’s Mind Mass for the repose of the soul of MARIE WOOD will be offered at Balluta parish church (Tal Karmnu) tomorrow, Wednesday, December 30, at 9.30am. The attendance of relatives and friends would be appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

In Memoriam

MAGRI OVEREND – REGINALD. Treasured and unfading memories of a dear father and grandfather on the 44th anniversary of his demise.

Every time we think of you,

our hearts fill with pride,

and though we will always miss you, Dad, we know you’re by our side.

In laughter and in sorrow, in sunshine and in rain,

we know you’re watching over us, until we meet again.

Andrew and Caroline, Julian, Jonathan and Ingrid, Nicola and Stephen, and his grandchildren Michael, Amanda, Jamie, Lisa, Adam and Thomas. May the Lord grant him eternal rest.

SALNITRO – JOSEPH. Trea-sured memories of a loving father and grandfather on the anniversary of his demise. His family.

VELLA de FREMEAUX – ALICE, née Salomone. Treasured memories of a dearly loved mother, on the 10th anniversary of her passing on to a better life. Forever in our thoughts and prayers. Peter and Madeleine.

VELLA de FREMEAUX – ALICE, née Salomone. In loving memory of our beloved nanna Cookie, on the 10th anniversary of her passing. Dearly loved and never forgotten by her grandchildren Nicola and Michael.

XUEREB – BICE. Treasured memories of a dear mother today the 28th anniversary of her demise. Forever in our hearts and prayers. Her family. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

To book an obituary or an ‘In Memoriam’ email classified@timesofmalta.com or night@timesofmalta.com after office hours.