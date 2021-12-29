Obituaries

BUSUTTIL. On December 26, at Mater Dei Hospital, JOHN, of Gudja, former band player of La Stella Band Club, Gudja, residing in Tarxien, aged 82, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his wife Elvira, his son John, his brothers and sisters, in-laws and their respective families, nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Thursday, December 30, at 8.15am, for Our Lady of the Annunciation parish church, Tarxien, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 8.45am, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations on his behalf to Caritas Malta, would be appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

FENECH. On December 28, at his residence in Siġġiewi, Professor ALBERT FENECH, passed away peacefully, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his great loss his loving partner Simone; his beloved sisters Priscilla and her children Nicky and her husband Patrick and Robert and his wife Karen; Maureen wife of Austin LaFerla and their children Gillian and her husband Sam and Alison and her husband James; his aunts Mary Rose Fenech and Marlene Fenech; his cousins and their families; his numerous friends, colleagues and patients. Funeral arrangements will be announced later. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

MANFRÈ – DOLORES, née Semple. God saw you getting weary, the hill to steep to climb, and so he took you by the hand and whispered peace be thine. Now at rest with Mum, Dad, Kath and Jimmy. Deepest condolences to Alex, Veronica, Stephanie, Gerald and all of the grandchildren. Pat, Kelly, Jimmy, Matthew, Michelle, River, Anya, Marlon and Laurie. God Bless.

SAID. On December 27, at St Vincent De Paul Residence, ANDREANA, former teacher, of Żebbuġ, aged 91, passed away peacefully. She leaves to mourn her loss her beloved sisters Filippa, Pauline and her husband Anthony Seychell, Mary, wife of her late brother Philip Said, her nephews Mariano and Martin, her nieces Rosita, Josephine, Nathalie and Claire, as well as their respective families. The funeral cortège leaves St Vincent De Paul Residence tomorrow, Thursday, December 30, at 2.15pm, for the Sanctuary of the Sacred Heart, Żebbuġ, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 3pm, followed by interment in the family grave at Sacred Heart Cemetery, Żebbuġ. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

In Memoriam

GONZI – JOSEPH. In loving memory of a loving husband, father and grandfather today the 14th anniversary of his demise. Deeply missed and never forgotten by his wife Rosemary, his children, Michael, Mariella, John, in-laws, grandchildren and all his relatives and friends. Kindly remember him in your prayers.

MAGRI OVEREND – REGINALD. Treasured and unfading memories of a dear father and grandfather on the 45th anniversary of his demise.

The world changes from year to year... Our lives from day to day... but the love and memory of you shall never pass away.”

Andrew and Caroline, Julian, Jonathan and Ingrid, Nicola and Stephen, and his grandchildren Michael, Amanda, Jamie, Lisa, Adam and Thomas. May the Lord grant him eternal rest.

SALNITRO – JOSEPH. To live in hearts we leave behind is not to die. Always remembered with so much love. His family.

XUEREB – BICE. Treasured memories of a dear mother today the 29th anniversary of her demise. Forever in our hearts and prayers. Her family. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

