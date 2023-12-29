Obituaries

BUGEJA. On December 23, at the Royal Prince Alfred Hospital, Sydney, Australia, GEORGE, son of Emmanuel and Rose Bugeja, born in Żabbar, passed peacefully away aged 80. Beloved husband of Rose, loved father of Bernadette and proud grandfather of Rosemary. George will be sadly missed by his two brothers Joe and Charles and his four sisters Ann, Polly, Jane and Mary as well as his many nieces and nephews and all who had come to know and love him. George’s love for Malta and its people only grew more in the six decades he was away from his beloved island and favourite church Madonna Tal-Grazzja in Żabbar. A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, January 3 at 11am at St Brigids church, Marrickville, New South Wales, Australia. May he rest in the Lord’s care until we meet again.

GALEA. On December 27, at Mater Dei Hospital, FRANK of Żebbuġ, went to meet the Risen Lord after a short illness. He leaves to mourn his great loss his sister Mary Anne, his brothers Philip and his partner Anna, Tonio, Joseph and his partner Margaret his beloved niece Clarissa and her boyfriend Alex; also his cousins Carmel and Josephine Galea, Mary Rose, Joseph, Philip and Lino Mallia, Pierre and Michael Gatt and their families, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Saturday, December 30, at 2.15pm. Mass will be celebrated at St Philip parish church, at 3pm, followed by interment at Sacred Heart Cemetery, Żebbuġ. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

GAMBIN. On December 26, at St James Capua Hospital, LINA, née Gatt, widow of Notary Dr Maurice A. Gambin, aged 86, passed away peacefully, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her irreparable loss her children John and Kathryn, Louisa, Mariella, Gaby, Colin and Clare, Michelle and Chris Delicata, her grandchildren Rebekah, Niki, Julian, Adrian, Mikaela Krista, Sara, Richard, Francesca, Maurizio, Steffie, Jack, Adam, Kate and Ella, her great-grandchildren Julian, Emma, Gabriel, Jamie, Alexandra and Sophie, her sister Angela Gatt Gifford and Christopher Gifford, nephews, nieces, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves St James Capua Hospital today, Friday, December 29, at 11.30am, for St Julian’s parish church where Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated at 12 noon, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest. The family regret they are unable to receive visitors.

In Memoriam

DINGLI. In loving memory of MARY, today being the 11th anniversary of her demise. Forever missed by her family. Dear Lord, grant her eternal rest.

FORMOSA GAUCI – AGATHA. In everlasting memory on the anniversary of her passing away to eternal life. Joanna and family.

GONZI – JOSEPH. In ever loving memory of a loving husband, father and grandfather, today the anniversary of his demise. Deeply missed and never forgotten by his wife Rosemary, children Michael, Mariella and John, in-laws, grandchildren and all relatives and friends. Kindly remember him in your prayers.

MAGRI OVEREND – REGINALD. Treasured and unfading memories of a dear father and grandfather on the 47th anniversary of his demise. In his absence, the radiance of his essence remains a guiding light, gently leading us through every moment of our lives. Though separated by time and space his memory eternally lives on in our hearts. Andrew and Caroline, Julian, Jonathan and Ingrid, Nicola and Stephen, and his grandchildren Michael, Amanda, Jamie, Lisa, Adam and Thomas. May the Lord grant him eternal rest.

SALNITRO – JOSEPH. To live in hearts we leave behind is not to die. Always in our hearts. His family.

VELLA de FREMEAUX – ALICE, née Salomone. Treasured memories of a dearly loved mother on the 13th anniversary of her passing on to a better life. Forever in our thoughts and prayers. Peter and Madeleine.

VELLA de FREMEAUX – ALICE, née Salomone. In loving memory of our beloved nanna Cookie on the 13th anniversary of her passing. Dearly loved and never forgotten by her grandchildren Nicola and Michael.

XUEREB – BICE. Treasured memories of a dear mother, today the 31st anniversary of her demise. Forever in our hearts and prayers. Her family. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

In Memoriam Josephine Mangion Cherished and unfading memories of a very special mother and grandmother, today being the 10th anniversary of her passing away. Always so lovingly remembered by her daughters Simone and Adrienne, their husbands Raphael and Joe, and her treasured grandchildren Nicole, Martine and Simon. ‘Those we love don't go away They walk beside us every day’ You are always in our thoughts and prayers, dearest mum

