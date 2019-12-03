Obituaries

GAUCI. On December 1, at Mater Dei Hospital, CARMELA, aged 92, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church and surrounded by her family. Dearly missed and never forgotten by her children Miriam and her husband Tony Valletta, Doris and her husband Fino Vella, Eileen, widow of Paul Grech, her grandchildren, her great-grandchildren, her brothers and sisters and their families, nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital today, Tuesday, December 3, at 2pm, for Mellieħa parish church, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 3pm, followed by interment at Queen of Victories Cemetery, Mellieħa. No flowers by request but donations to Hospice Malta, Balzan, will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest. The family would like to thank the nursing and staff of Our Lady of Mellieħa Home and Ward M4, Mater Dei Hospital, for their care and dedication.

O’NEILL. On December 2, at Mater Dei Hospital, JOSEPH HENRY aged 73, ex AFM S.Sgt, went to meet the Risen Lord, comforted by the rites of the Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his wife Anthea née Grech, his children Mark and Sharon, his sisters Bice and husband Charles Dalmas, Harriet and husband Charles Scicluna and Martha wife of her late husband John Refalo, Carmen wife of his late twin brother Albert and their families, his wife’s brothers and sisters and their families, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortege leaves Mater Dei Hospital on Thursday, December 5 at 1pm for Żebbuġ parish church where Mass praesente cadavere will be held at 1.45pm, followed by interment in the family grave at the Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Hospice Malta will be greatly appreciated. The family would also like to thank the staff at Mater Dei Hospital as well as those at Hospice Malta for their support. May God grant him eternal rest.

PORTANIER. On November 30, VICTOR, former director of Portanier Bros, aged 87, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his daughter Ruth, grandson Luke, his brothers Francis and his wife Lucy, Joseph widow of Miranda, nephews, nieces, other relatives and friends, including his former colleagues at the Central Bank of Malta. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital today, Tuesday, December 3, at 12.30pm for Mary Immaculate Mother of the Church, Tal-Ibraġ, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 1pm followed by intermentat Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

SPITERI BINETT. On December 2, IMELDA of Sliema, aged 95, passed away peacefully at her residence. She leaves to mourn her loss her children Josephine, Donald and his wife Victoria, Nathalie, Raymond, Marco and his wife Doreen, her beloved grandchildren Rita, Tiziana, Antoine, Karl, Owen, Roberta, Gabriel, Alexia, Daniela and Damien, her great-grandchildren, in-laws, cousins, nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Wednesday, December 4, at 8.30am, for the Sanctuary of Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, Sliema, where Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated at 9am, followed by interment in the family grave, at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Hospice Malta, Balzan, would be appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

Requiem Mass

Tomorrow, Wednesday, December 4, the 6.30pm Mass at Stella Maris parish church, Sliema, will be said for the repose of the soul of ALBERT E. VELLA (formerly of Central Bank of Malta andalso of Bank of Valletta), who passed away in Toronto Canada on November 9. The attendanceof relatives and friends will be appreciated.

In Memoriam

AMATO-GAUCI. Treasured memories of JOSEPHINE, a much missed mother, grand-mother and great-grandmother, on the ninth anniversary of her death. Ann and Torio and the children.

ATTARD MONTALTO – MARY. In loving memory of a dear mother, mother-in-law and grandmother. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Austin and Marlene, Lydia, Marie and her grand-children.

AZZOPARDI. In loving memory of ANTHONY CHARLES AZZOPARDI, MBE, on the 12th anniversary of his passing away. Always in our thoughts. From his children Anthony, Carmen, Noel and Martin, in-laws, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

CUOMO – PAULINE. In memory of a loving mother and grandmother today the 18th anniversary of her passing away. Sadly missed by her children, grandchildren and in-laws. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

DEMAJO. In loving memory of a dear mother and grandmother, APOLLONIA, on the 24th anniversary of her demise. Sadly missed by her children, grandchildren and in-laws. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

PORTELLI. In loving memory of a dear mother, FURTA, on the 15th anniversary of her death. Always remembered with love and gratitude. The Portelli, Asciak and Magri families.

VASSALLO – JOHN. In loving memory of a much loved and missed uncle and great uncle on the 33rd anniversary of his death. Ruth and Marco, Peter and Eliot. The righteous will be remembered forever – Psalm 112:6.