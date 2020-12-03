Obituaries

CARUANA. On December 1, at Mater Dei Hospital, CARMELINA known as Lina, formerly of Balzan and residing at Little Sisters of the Poor, Ħamrun, aged 79. She leaves to mourn her great loss her sister Mary, widow of Joe Parascandolo, her brother Mario and his wife Marina, her brothers in Australia John, Guido, George and Paul, her nephews, nieces, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Friday, December 4, at 8am, for Balzan parish church, where Mass præsente cadavere will be held at 8.30am, followed by interment at Balzan cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to the Little Sisters of the Poor, Ħamrun, will be appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

MAHONEY. On December 2, at Mater Dei Hospital, MARY IRIS, aged 91, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her great loss her beloved daughters Moira and her husband Sandro Pisani, Pamela, widow of Louis Padovani, Claudette and her husband Michael Diacono, Denise and her husband Biagio Spata, her grandchildren Vanessa, Julia, Jeanine, Leonard, Andrew, Alan, Sophie, Natasha and Angelica and her great-grand-daughters Alice, Carla and Emma, their spouses, and other relatives and friends. Funeral Mass was held on Wednesday, December 2, at the Santa Maria Addolorata chapel, followed by interment. Donations to ALS Malta Foundation would be appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

MALLIA. On December 2, MARY née Sammut, residing in Marsa, passed away peacefully at Mater Dei Hospital, aged 84, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her husband Joseph, her daughter Joanne and her husband John Ebejer, Rosette widow of her late son Mario, her grandchildren Daniela and Dave, Bernard and Therisa, Jonathan, Rachel and Simon, her great-grandchildren James and Emma, her brothers and sisters Joe Sammut, Therese Zarb, Doris Sammut, Antoinette Sammut, Emmanuel Sammut and his wife Catherine, and John Sammut, her in-laws John Mallia and his wife Josephine, Rose and her husband Saviour Turner, Tarcisia Mallia and Grace Mallia, her carer Lyla Fronda, nephews and nieces, relatives and friends. The funeral cortège will leave Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Friday, December 4, for Maria Regina parish church, Marsa, where Mass praesente cadavere will be said at 8.45am, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

In Memoriam

AMATO-GAUCI. Treasured memories of JOSEPHINE, a much missed mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, on the 10th anniversary of her death. Ann and Torio and the children.

ATTARD MONTALTO – MARY. In loving memory of a dear mother, mother-in-law and grandmother. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Austin and Marlene, Lydia, Marie and the grandchildren.

AZZOPARDI. In loving memory of ANTHONY CHARLES AZZOPARDI, MBE, on the 13th anniversary of his passing away. Always in our thoughts from his children Anthony, Carmen, Noel and Martin, in-laws; grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

BONELLO. In loving memory of MARYROSE, on the sixth anniversary of her passing to eternal life. A beloved, devoted mother and adored grandmother. Deeply missed by her children, Martin and Joanna, their respective families and her brother John Bugeja. May she rest in peace with our Lord.

CUOMO. In loving memory of our dearest PAULINE, today the 19th anniversary of her demise. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and in-laws. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

DEMAJO. In loving memory of a dear mother and grandmother, APOLLONIA, on the 25th anniversary of her demise. Sadly missed by her children, their spouses and her grandchildren. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

PORTELLI. In loving memory of a dear mother, FURTA, on the 16th anniversary of her death. Always remembered with love and gratitude. The Portelli, Asciak and Magri families.

To book an obituary or an ‘In Memoriam’ email classified@timesofmalta.com or night@timesofmalta.com after office hours.