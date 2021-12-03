Obituaries

CAMILLERI. On November 24, at Mater Dei Hospital, JOE, of Birżebbuġa, passed away peacefully. He leaves to mourn his loss, his mother Voilet Camilleri widow of Paul Camilleri, of Birżebbuġa, his wife Shirley, his sisters Carmen, Rita and her husband Albert, his brother Leo and his wife Miriam, nephews, nieces and friends. A Mass for the repose of his soul will be concelebrated tomorrow, Saturday, December 4, at Birżebbuġa parish church, at 8.30am. Lord, grant him eternal rest. The family regret they are unable to receive visitors.

SPITERI BAILEY. On December 1, at Mater Dei Hospital, LINA née Abela, widow of Joseph, aged 82, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss, her children William and his wife Karen, Ian and his wife Michelle, Ingrid and her husband Raffaele Bianco, her beloved grandchildren Jeremy, Martina, Mikela, Katrina, Erika, Luca, Petra and Mattia, her sister Rita widow of Constantino Scicluna, her brother Fr Henry Abela O.F.M, her sister Mary wife of Godwin Agius and Antoinette widow of her late brother Emmanuel Abela, her in-law Lawrence Spiteri Bailey and his wife Rita, other nephews and nieces, relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital today, Friday December 3, at 8am, for parish church of Our Lady of Fair Havens and St Dominic, Valletta, where a Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 8.30am, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant her eternal rest. Regretfully, the family is unable to receive visitors.

In Memoriam

AMATO-GAUCI. Treasured memories of JOSEPHINE, a much missed mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, on the 11th anniversary of her death. Ann and Torio and the children.

ATTARD MONTALTO – MARY. In loving memory of a dear mother, mother-in-law and grandmother. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Austin and Marlene, Lydia, Marie and the grandchildren.

AZZOPARDI. In loving memory of ANTHONY CHARLES AZZOPARDI, MBE, on the 14th anniversary of his passing away. Always in our thoughts from his children Anthony, Carmen, Noel and Martin, in-laws; grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

CEFAI – JOE G. (03.12.2008). In loving memory of a loving and dear father. Deeply missed by his only son Renato and wife Louise, his grandchildren Adriano and Valentina, Clarissa and husband Julian Zammit Maempel.

CUOMO. In loving memory of PAULINE today the 20th anniversary of her demise. Forever in our hearts. Her loving children and their families.

DEMAJO. In loving memory of a dear mother and grandmother, APOLLONIA, on the 26th anniversary of her demise. Sadly missed by all her children, their spouses and her grandchildren. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

MUSCAT-SCERRI. PETER (Rino). Remembering with much love my dearest husband on your fourth anniversary of your passing away. Days will pass and turn into years, but I will forever remember you with silent tears. Rest in peace dearest Rino. Your beloved wife Doreen.

PORTELLI. In loving memory of a dear mother, FORTA, on the 17th anniversary of her death. Always remembered with love and gratitude. The Portelli, Asciak and Magri families.

