Obituary

AQUILINA. On December 1, at Mater Dei Hospital, SALLY, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her children Roselle and her husband Ronald, Lucienne and her husband Louis, her son Alex, her grandchildren Sarah and Francesca, sisters Tessie and Rosemary, brother Tony and his wife Grace, Margaret, widow of her brother Paul, nephews, nieces, family and friends. Mass will be said today Saturday, December 3, at 1pm, at St Cajetan parish church, Ħamrun. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be appreciated. May the Lord grant her eternal rest.

In Memoriam

ATTARD MONTALTO – MARY. In loving memory of a dear mother, mother-in-law and grandmother. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Austin and Marlene, Lydia, Marie and the grandchildren.

BONELLO. In loving memory of MARYROSE, née Bugeja, today being eight years since her passing to eternal life. Deeply missed and lovingly remembered by her children Martin and Joanna, her beloved grandsons Danny, David, Damian and Matthew, and her dear brother John Bugeja. May she rest in peace.

CUOMO – PAULINE. Remembering a devoted and caring mother and grandmother on the 21st anniversary of her demise. Her loving family. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

DEMAJO. In loving memory of a dear mother and grandmother, APOLLONIA, on the 27th anniversary of her demise. Sadly missed by all her children, their spouses and her grandchildren. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

PORTELLI. In loving memory of a dear mother, FORTA, on the 18th anniversary of her death. Always remembered with love and gratitude. The Portelli, Asciak and Magri families.

