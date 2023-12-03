Obituary

SCHEMBRI. On November 30, at The Imperial, Sliema, ANTON, residing in Swieqi, aged 83, passed to eternal life to finally be reunited with his beloved wife Hilda née Curmi, after 27 years. He leaves to mourn his devoted daughter Krista, his beloved son Ian and his wife Alberta and his granddaughter Christy. His partner Marianne, his brother Joe and wife Anna and other Schembri and Gauci relatives. He also leaves to mourn all his Curmi in-laws who have been a constant support, with a special thanks to Doreen Curmi née Marich, wife of the late Joseph Curmi for her relentless dedication throughout all of this challenging time, Hospice Malta for their constant support and all the dedicated staff at The Imperial. The funeral cortège leaves The Imperial, Sliema tomorrow, Monday, December 4, at 12.30pm, for Tal-Ibraġ parish church, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 1pm, followed by interment in the Schembri family chapel at Santa Marija Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request, but donations to Hospice Malta, Balzan, for all their constant support would be most welcome. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

ATTARD MONTALTO – MARY. In loving memory of our dear mother, mother-in-law and grandmother. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Austin and Marlene, Lydia, Marie and the grandchildren.

BONELLO. In loving memory of MARYROSE, née Bugeja, today being nine years since her passing to eternal life. Deeply missed and lovingly remembered by her children Martin and his partner Gianella, and Joanna, her beloved grandsons Danny and his wife Enrica, David, Damian and Matthew, and her dear brother John Bugeja. May she rest in peace.

CRITIEN. Remembering our dear friend Fra’ JOHN CRITIEN on this the first anniversary of his passing to eternal life. So sadly missed. We treasure the memories of all the wonderful time we spent together. Stephen and Angela. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

CUOMO. Loving memories of our dearest mother PAULINE who passed away 22 years ago. Her children and their families. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

DEMAJO. In loving memory of our dear mother and grandmother, APOLLONIA, on the 28th anniversary of her demise. Sadly missed by all her children, their spouses and her grandchildren. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

GRIMA. Treasured memories of a loving husband, father and grandfather, PHILIP A., today being the eighth anniversary of his demise. Gone but never forgotten and deeply missed by his wife Georgina, his children Doreen and Joseph and grandchildren Petra and Erica. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

PORTELLI. In loving memory of a dear mother, FORTA, on the 19th anniversary of her death. Always remembered with love and gratitude. The Portelli, Asciak, and Magri families.

In loving memory of our dearest VINCENT REFALO - 24.7.1927 – 5.12.2016. Sadly missed and never forgotten by his wife Rosemarie, his children Mariliana and Sammy Rapa, Michael and Nadette, Joseph and Rita, Anna, Fr Franz, Ivan and Michelle, Paul and Christine, Moira and Paul Galea. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

Remembering dearest PETER MUSCAT-SCERRI (Rino) - 24.3.1935-4.12.2017. No matter how much time has passed, you are still in my mind and soul, half of my heart is in heaven with you. Your beloved wife, Doreen.

In loving memory of CARMEN MICALLEF from Valletta (ex-teacher at De La Salle College). Dear Mum, December 1st marked the 20th year from your sad passing. Never forgotten and sorely missed by your children Ivan Paul and his wife Fleur Ann, Robert and his wife Beverley, her beloved grandchildren Seby, Bea, Julian and Kurt, relatives and friends. Your kindness, generosity and life teachings echo strongly in our hearts and in all we strive for, attempt or achieve in our days. Lord, grant her eternal rest and peace.

In ever loving memory of The Ven. Bailiff Fra’ JOHN EDWARD CRITIEN Sovereign Military Order of Malta GRAND PRIOR OF ROME KNIGHT RESIDENT – FORT ST ANGELO on the first anniversary of his passing away. Deeply missed by his brother Anton and his wife Geraldine, his nephews Peter and Ian and their spouses and children Eva, Dave, Bea, Nina, and Alex and by all the family and friends. Mass for the repose of his soul will be said at 11am today, Sunday 3rd December at St Lawrence Conventual and Collegiate parish church in Vittoriosa. May the Lord grant him eternal rest.

Prayer to St Jude

Oh Holy St Jude, apostle and martyr, great in virtue and rich in miracles, near kinsman of Jesus Christ, faithful intercessor of all who invoke you, special patron in time of need, to you I have recourse from the depths of my heart and humbly beg you, whom God has given such great powers, to come to my assistance. Help me now in my present and urgent need, and grant my earnest petition. In return, I promise to make your name known and cause you to be invoked.

