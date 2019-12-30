Obituaries

GHIGO. On December 28, at Mater Dei Hospital, ANDREW, aged 57, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his wife Karin, his children Michaela and Roberta, his mother Marija, his siblings  Carmen,  Minnie  and Joseph,  his  in-laws  Doris  and Charlie, his brother-in-law Clyde, his grandchildren, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortege leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Tuesday, December 31, at 2pm for Sgħajtar church,  Naxxar,  where  Mass praesente cadavere will be said at 2.30pm followed by interment in the  family  grave  at  Mqabba cemetery. Donations  to Puttinu Cares  on  his  behalf  would  be appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest. The  family  requests  that  those attending  Mass  tomorrow  not wear black. 

MACKElDEY – ISABELLE,  née Sammut,  passed  away  on December 22,  after  an  illness borne  with  fortitude.  Special thoughts and fond memories of an endearing mother, grandmother, sister and friend, especially today her 69th birthday, which she is surely  celebrating  with  her husband Rudi in a peaceful and painless  beyond.  She  is  deeply mourned by her son Jeremy and wife Anne, her daughter Janine and  husband  Andreas  and  her doting  grand-daughters,  Marie and Ida, as well as her sisters and families and her numerous friends in Malta. A Mass to celebrate her life will be announced at a later date.  
Dear Izzy, We cannot bring the old days back, when we were young together. The friendly chain is broken now, But memories live forever. Happy Birthday Izzy, missing you loads. Corinne and Marguerite.

In Memoriam

AGIUS – HILDA.  Treasured memories of a dear mother and grandmother,  today  being  the ninth anniversary of her demise. Lord, grant her eternal rest. Her family. 

ANASTASI – MARIA  STELLA. Remembering  with  love  and gratitude, today and always our mother. The family.  

CALLUS – MARIA  STELLA,  née Testaferrata Abela. In memory of a  gentle  loving  mother  and grandmother,  especially  today being the 28th anniversary of her passing away to eternal life. May she  rest  in  peace.  Vicky,  Paula, Peter, Cesca and their families. 

MANGION – MARY, née Nicholas. Loving and cherished memories of a dear and beloved mother and grandmother, especially today the 22nd anniversary of her demise. Fondly  remembered  by  her children Alfred and Edith, their respective spouses and children. Lord, grant her eternal rest. 

MESSINA FERRANTE – HERBERT. Cherished and unfading memories of a very beloved husband, father and grandfather on the first anniversary of his demise on New Year’s Eve.

Forever in our hearts, thoughts and prayers. Fondly remembered by his beloved wife Elizabeth, his son Edward H, wife Daniela and his grandchildren Marcus H and Elisa. A Mass for the repose of his soul will be said tomorrow, Tuesday, December 31 at 6.30pm at Attard parish church. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to participate in this Mass and remember him in their daily prayers.

 

In loving memory of our dearest PAUL on the first anniversary of his demise 3.10.34 – 30.12.18 Forever in our hearts Georgina, family and loved ones.~

PIZZUTO. In loving memory of our dearest ETHEL, today the 15th anniversary of her crossing over to eternal life. Very fondly cherished by her sister Lina and family. 

SLADDEN – HENRY.  In  loving memory  of  a  husband,  father, grandfather  and  great-grandfather,  on  the  10th anniversary  of  his  passing  to eternal life. May God grant him eternal rest.

