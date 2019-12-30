Obituaries

GHIGO. On December 28, at Mater Dei Hospital, ANDREW, aged 57, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his wife Karin, his children Michaela and Roberta, his mother Marija, his siblings Carmen, Minnie and Joseph, his in-laws Doris and Charlie, his brother-in-law Clyde, his grandchildren, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortege leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Tuesday, December 31, at 2pm for Sgħajtar church, Naxxar, where Mass praesente cadavere will be said at 2.30pm followed by interment in the family grave at Mqabba cemetery. Donations to Puttinu Cares on his behalf would be appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest. The family requests that those attending Mass tomorrow not wear black.



MACKElDEY – ISABELLE, née Sammut, passed away on December 22, after an illness borne with fortitude. Special thoughts and fond memories of an endearing mother, grandmother, sister and friend, especially today her 69th birthday, which she is surely celebrating with her husband Rudi in a peaceful and painless beyond. She is deeply mourned by her son Jeremy and wife Anne, her daughter Janine and husband Andreas and her doting grand-daughters, Marie and Ida, as well as her sisters and families and her numerous friends in Malta. A Mass to celebrate her life will be announced at a later date.

Dear Izzy, We cannot bring the old days back, when we were young together. The friendly chain is broken now, But memories live forever. Happy Birthday Izzy, missing you loads. Corinne and Marguerite.





In Memoriam

AGIUS – HILDA. Treasured memories of a dear mother and grandmother, today being the ninth anniversary of her demise. Lord, grant her eternal rest. Her family.



ANASTASI – MARIA STELLA. Remembering with love and gratitude, today and always our mother. The family.



CALLUS – MARIA STELLA, née Testaferrata Abela. In memory of a gentle loving mother and grandmother, especially today being the 28th anniversary of her passing away to eternal life. May she rest in peace. Vicky, Paula, Peter, Cesca and their families.



MANGION – MARY, née Nicholas. Loving and cherished memories of a dear and beloved mother and grandmother, especially today the 22nd anniversary of her demise. Fondly remembered by her children Alfred and Edith, their respective spouses and children. Lord, grant her eternal rest.





MESSINA FERRANTE – HERBERT. Cherished and unfading memories of a very beloved husband, father and grandfather on the first anniversary of his demise on New Year’s Eve.

Forever in our hearts, thoughts and prayers. Fondly remembered by his beloved wife Elizabeth, his son Edward H, wife Daniela and his grandchildren Marcus H and Elisa. A Mass for the repose of his soul will be said tomorrow, Tuesday, December 31 at 6.30pm at Attard parish church. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to participate in this Mass and remember him in their daily prayers.

In loving memory of our dearest PAUL on the first anniversary of his demise 3.10.34 – 30.12.18 Forever in our hearts Georgina, family and loved ones.~



PIZZUTO. In loving memory of our dearest ETHEL, today the 15th anniversary of her crossing over to eternal life. Very fondly cherished by her sister Lina and family.



SLADDEN – HENRY. In loving memory of a husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, on the 10th anniversary of his passing to eternal life. May God grant him eternal rest.

