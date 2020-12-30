Obituaries

CREMONA. On December 24, Chief Justice Emeritus Professor JOHN JOSEPH, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family and comforted by the rites of Holy Mother Church. He leaves to mourn his deep loss his son Antony, his daughters Anne, wife of Andrew Leonard Abrahams and Mary, wife of John Samut-Tagliaferro, his beloved grandchildren Hannah, Jessica, Aloisia and George, his sisters-in-law Ena Cremona, Miriam Cremona, Cecilia Bellier and Gladys Zammit-Tabona, his many nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends.

The funeral Mass will take place today, Wednesday, December 30, at 9.30am, at Tarxien parish church, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

FORMOSA. On December 29, Sr YVONNE (Edwina) went to meet the Risen Lord comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her sad loss the Sisters of the Apparition, her sister Mary Micallef née Formosa, her brother Joe Formosa who lives in Perth, Australia, her sister Bice Prior who lives in Melbourne, Australia, and her sister Jessie Sheldon who lives in the UK, her nephews and nieces, grand nephews and grand nieces, other relatives and friends. Mass praesente cadavere will be celebrated today, Wednesday, December 30, at St Joseph Convent, St Dominic Square, Rabat, at 2.30pm, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to St Joseph Convent would be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

In Memoriam

AGIUS – HILDA. Treasured memories of a dear mother and grandmother, today being the 10th anniversary of her demise. Lord, grant her eternal rest. Her family.

CALLUS – MARIA STELLA, née Testaferrata Abela. Re-member­ing a gentle loving mother and grandmother, especially today being the 29th anniversary of her passing away to eternal life. May she rest in peace. With love and gratitude Vicky, Paula, Peter, Cesca and their families.

MACKELDEY – ISABELLE née Sammut. Fond memories of our dear friend gone too soon but forever present in our hearts.

Dear Izzy,

We cannot bring the old days back

When we were young together.

The friendly chain is broken now,

But memories live forever.

Happy Birthday Izzy, missing you loads Corinne, Marguerite, Theresa, Lila, Ciappy and Babette.

SAMUEL – NANETTE.

If roses grow in heaven,

Lord, pick a bunch from me,

Place them in my mother’s arms,

And tell her they’re from me.

So sorely missed by her family, today being the eighth anni-versary since her demise.

SLADDEN – HENRY. Cherished and fondest memories today the 11th anniversary of his demise. Lord, grant him eternal rest. Sladden family.

