Obituary

FENECH. On December 28, at his residence in Siġġiewi, Prof. ALBERT FENECH, passed away peacefully, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his great loss his loving partner Simone; his beloved sisters Priscilla and her children Nicky and her husband Patrick and Robert and his wife Karen; Maureen wife of Austin LaFerla and their children Gillian and her husband Simon and Alison and her husband James; his aunts Mary Rose Fenech and Marlene Fenech; his cousins and their families; his numerous friends, colleagues and patients. Funeral Mass will be said tomorrow, Friday, December 31, at Siġġiewi parish church, at 2pm. No flowers by request but donations to id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

CALLUS – MARIA STELLA, née Testaferrata Abela. Remembering with love our dearest mother and grandmother especially today being the 30th anniversary of her passing away to eternal life. May she rest in peace. Vicky, Paula, Peter, Cesca and their families.

MANGION – MARY, née Nicholas. Loving and cherished memories of a dear and beloved mother and grandmother, especially today the 24th anniversary of her demise. Fondly remembered by her children Alfred and Edith, their respective spouses, and children. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

SLADDEN – HENRY. Che-rished and fondest memories, today the 12th anniversary of his demise. Lord, grant him eternal rest. Sladden family.

