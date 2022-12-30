Obituary

GALEA. On December 28, at Mater Dei Hospital, ALBERT, aged 73, of Guardamangia, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his son Alex, daughters Alison and her husband Etienne, Genevieve and her husband Alessandro, his brothers and sisters and their respective spouses, his late wife’s brother and sisters and their respective spouses, his granddaughters Alaia and Elenia, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital today, Friday, December 30, at 7.30am, for Our Lady of Fatima parish church, Guardamangia, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 8am followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations on his behalf to Hospice Malta, Balzan, would be appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest. Heartfelt thanks to all staff at the Neuro Medical Ward at Mater Dei Hospital for the special care and dedication during his stay.

In Memoriam

CALLUS – MARIA STELLA, née Testaferrata Abela. Remembering with love and gratitude a dearest mother and grandmother especially today being the 31st anniversary of her passing away to eternal life. May she rest in peace. Vicky, Paula, Peter, Cesca and their families.

MANGION – MARY, née Nicholas. Loving and cherished memories of a dear and beloved mother and grandmother, especially today the 25th anniversary of her demise. Fondly remembered by her children Alfred and Edith, their respective spouses, and grandchildren. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

SLADDEN – HENRY. Cherished and fondest memories, today the 13th anniversary of his demise. Lord, grant him eternal rest. Sladden family.

HERBERT MESSINA FERRANTE - Cherished and unfading memories of a very beloved husband, father and grandfather on the fourth anniversary of his demise on New Year’s Eve. Forever in our hearts, thoughts and prayers. Fondly remembered by his beloved wife Elizabeth, his son Edward H, wife Daniela and his grandchildren Marcus H and Elisa. A Mass for the repose of his soul will be said on December 31, at 7.30pm at St Thomas More Chapel, University of Malta Chaplaincy. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to participate in this Mass and remember him in their daily prayers.

NANETTE SAMUEL - December 30, 2012. If we had a flower for every time we thought of you, We could walk through our garden forever. Her family.

To book an obituary or an In Memoriam notice from Monday to Friday – during office hours (8am-4pm) – e-mail classified@timesofmalta.com. On Saturday and Sunday, all day, and Monday to Friday after office hours, e-mail night@timesofmalta.com.