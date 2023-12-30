Obituary

GALEA. On December 27, at Mater Dei Hospital, FRANK of Żebbuġ, went to meet the Risen Lord after a short illness. He leaves to mourn his great loss his sister Mary Anne, his brothers Philip and his partner Anna, Tonio, Joseph and his partner Margaret, his beloved niece Clarissa and her boyfriend Alex, also his cousins Carmel and Josephine Galea, Mary Rose, Joseph, Philip and Lino Mallia, Pierre and Michael Gatt and their families, other relatives and friends.

The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital today, Saturday, December 30, at 2.15pm. Mass will be celebrated at St Philip parish church, at 3pm, followed by interment at Sacred Heart Cemetery, Żebbuġ. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be appreciated.

Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

CALLUS – MARIA STELLA, née Testaferrata Abela. Remembering with love and gratitude our dearest mother and grandmother, especially today being the 32nd anniversary of her passing away to eternal life. May she rest in peace. Vicky, Paula, Peter, Cesca and their families.

GATT – FRANK. Today the third anniversary of his demise. Lovingly remembered by his wife Marlene, his sons Mark and his wife Erika, Matthew and his wife Karen and his beloved grandchildren. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

GENOVESE – MIMA. Loving memories of an aunt and great-aunt on the first anniversary of her passing to eternal life. Jackie and Adrian, Isabelle, Corinne and Joe, Mark and Audrey and their children.

GENOVESE. Cherished and unfading memories of MIMA, a loving and exemplary mother, especially today the first anniversary of her demise. “In the presence of angels, face to face with the King of kings – our loved one is home” (Max Lucado). Cynthia and Claire.

LUNGARO MIFSUD – VICTOR. In loving memory of a dear father and grandfather on the 23rd anniversary of his demise. Deeply missed and never forgotten by his son Vincent and his wife Marlene, his daughter Mary Rose Chalmers and her husband Roderick, his grandchildren, relatives and friends. Dear Lord, grant him eternal rest. A prayer is solicited.

MANGION – MARY, née Nicholas. Loving and cherished memories of a dear and beloved mother and grandmother, especially today the 26th anniversary of her demise. Fondly remembered by her children Alfred and Edith, their respective spouses and grandchildren. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

SLADDEN – HENRY. Cherished and fondest memories, today the 14th anniversary of his demise. Lord, grant him eternal rest. Sladden family.

HERBERT MESSINA FERRANTE Cherished and unfading memories of a very beloved husband, father and grandfather on the fifth anniversary of his demise on New Year’s Eve. Forever in our hearts, thoughts and prayers. Fondly remembered by his beloved wife Elizabeth, his son Edward H, wife Daniela and his grandchildren Marcus H and Elisa. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to remember him in their daily prayers.

NANETTE SAMUEL December 30, 2012 Just like the changing of seasons, grief changes and shifts. But as beautiful as each season can be, each season can bring painful reminders of what no longer is. Sorely missed by her family

To book an obituary or an In Memoriam notice from Monday to Friday – during office hours (8am-4pm) – e-mail classified@timesofmalta.com. On Saturday and Sunday, all day, and Monday to Friday after office hours, e-mail night@timesofmalta.com.