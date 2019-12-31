OBITUARY

ZAMMIT. On December 28, at Karin Grech Rehabilitation Hospital, ANNA, aged 93, widow of Michael, went to meet the Risen Lord, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her children George and his wife Cecilia, Carmen, Euphemia and her husband Carmelo, Joe and his wife Anna, Joan sive Jane and her husband Lino, her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, her sister, her brother, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces and friends.

The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital on Thursday, January 2, for St Sebastian parish church, Qormi, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 2.30pm, followed by interment at Santa Maria Cemetery, Qrendi. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Provi-denza, Siġġiewi, will be greatly appreciated.

Lord, grant her eternal peace.

IN MEMORIAM

BELL – MARLENE. Cherished memories of our dear mum on the third anniversary of her demise on New Year’s Eve. Always in our thoughts, Stephanie, Susan and Pamela. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

BONELLO – JOSEPHINE (Jo), née Galea. The most amazing mother and grandmother. I wish there were secret stairs somewhere so I could climb up to where you are. I have many stories to tell you, mum. Missing you so much on this day. In our thoughts every day and particularly on the anniversary of your passing 19 years ago today. We love you. Paula, Lexy and Julian.

BORG. Treasured memories of JOHN on the ninth anniversary of his demise. Always in our thoughts and prayers. His wife Riccarda, his sons Charles and Margaret, Raymond and Rita, Silvio and Patricia, Anton and Karen, Joseph and Elizabeth, his daughter Johanna and Antoine, his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Lord grant him eternal rest.

CAMILLERI – TOUSSAINTS. Cherished memories of a wonderful father, father-in-law and grandfather, today the 20th anniversary of his meeting the Risen Lord. Greatly missed by Mary and Nunzio, Doris and Tony, Thomas and Madeline, nieces and nephews Gabriella, Sandra, Robert, Malcolm and Caroline. Lord, hug him for us.

CARBONESE. Treasured memories of a dear father, grand­father and great-grandfather, JOSEPH, on the sixth anniversary of his demise. Always in our thoughts and prayers. His children Lorna and her husband Alfred Farrugia, Mariella and her husband Alex Azzopardi, Anouk, grandchildren, great-grand­children, family and friends. Kindly remember him in your prayers.

CARDONA – VICTOR. Treasured memories of a dear brother on the first anniversary of his passing away. Fondly remembered and greatly missed by his sisters Mary Ann Cassar and Margaret Parascandalo, his nieces, Rachel, Gabrielle and Andrea and nephews Ben and Daniel and all their families. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

CASOLANI. Treasured memories of dear MARY on the anniversary of her demise. Lord, grant her eternal rest. The family.

MESSINA-FERRANTE – HERBERT. Remembered with love on the first anniversary of his death. His surviving sisters Josephine and Monica, their spouses, brother-in-law Tony and their families.

SACCO – REMIĠ. In loving memory of our beloved father, today the 15th anniversary of his demise, fondly remembered by his children Charles, Denise, Ninette, Paul, Leonard and Frank and their respective spouses, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends.

TESTA – CONNIE. In loving memory of a dear mother and grandmother, today being the first anniversary of her demise. Lovingly remembered by Roger, Erika, Lara and George. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

WARRINGTON. In loving memory of our dear mother THERESA (Tessie), today the 13th anniversary of her passing away. Lovingly remembered by her sons Eugene and Adrian, in-laws and grandchildren Emma, Eve and Isaac. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

