Obituaries

FARRUGIA. On December 30, at St Vincent de Paul Residence, ELFRIDA, widow of Joseph, passed away peacefully, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her irreparable loss her children Martin and his wife Suzanne, Gordon, Simon and his wife Sue, and Joselle, her beloved grandchildren Benjamin, Shaun, Matthew, Mark, Nicholas and Carla, her in-laws, cousins and friends. The funeral leaves St Vincent De Paul Residence on Saturday, January 2, at 7.45am, for the Basilica of the Assumption of Our Lady, Mosta, where Mass praesente cadavare will be said at 8.30am followed by inter-ment in the family grave at the Mosta cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, would be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

GATT. On December 30, FRANK, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family and comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his sad loss his wife Marlene, née Portelli, his children Mark and his wife Erika, Matthew and his wife Karen, his beloved grandchildren Sebastian, Gianni, Georgina, Thomas, Mattea, Jenny and Marcus, his brother and sister, his in-laws, their respective families, other relatives and friends. Mass praesente cadavare will be said on Saturday, January 2, at 8.30am, at Our Lady of Lourdes parish church, San ġwann, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request, but donations to id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, would be appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

BORG – SUNNY. In ever loving memory of dear dad who left so gracefully at the close of 2015. You continue to live on in our hearts. Peter and Ramona, Karen, Sam, Alex, Sophie, Daniel, Sarah and Susie. As always, we shall raise a glass.

CASOLANI – MARY. In loving memory of our mother on the 43rd anniversary of her demise. May she rest in peace. Angela and Pierre, Raymond and Roslyn.

FALZON. Cherished memories of my beloved MICHAEL (former RSM 100 Malta Police Force) especially today being his birthday.

Death brings a heartache that no-one can heal,

Whilst love leaves a memory that no-one can steal.

Sleep tight Mike. Forever in my heart and prayers. Alice.

FELICE. Treasured memories of MARIO on the 10th anniversary of his demise. Very much missed and always fondly remembered by Alfred and Isabelle, and our children Michael, John, Alexia and Karl. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

PERICI – ROSEMARY. In ever loving memory of a beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, today the second anniversary of her demise. Never a day goes by that you are not so sorely missed mummy. Victoria, Michael, Andrew, Mark and Sabrina and baby Atticus.

RANDON. In loving memory of ANTHONY today the first anniversary of his passing away. Greatly missed by his wife Therese, son Christopher and grandson Jean Claude. Lord grant him eternal rest.

SACCO – REMIĠ. In loving memory of our beloved father, today the 16th anniversary of his demise, fondly remembered by his children Charles, Denise, Ninette, Paul, Leonard and Frank and their respective spouses, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends.

TESTA – CONNIE, née Fenech Soler. In ever loving memory of a dear mother and grandmother, today being the second anniversary of her passing away. Always missed and never forgotten. Roger, Erika, Lara and George.

WARRINGTON. In loving memory of our dear mother THERESA (Tessie), today the 14th anniversary of her passing away. Lovingly remembered by her sons Eugene and Adrian, in-laws and grandchildren Emma, Eve and Isaac. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

Bazaar in aid of St Dominic church

A bazaar in aid of St Dominic parish church, Valletta, is being held at Catholic Doctrine Centre, St Dominic Street, Valletta, until January 4.

The bazaar is open between 9am and 7pm. Today, the bazaar will close at 12 noon and tomorrow it will be closed.

Those who would like to help are to contact parish priest Michael Camilleri, OP, on 9988 3297; email: fr.michael23@ gmail.com.

