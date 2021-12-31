Obituary

VASSALLO. On December 29, at Mater Dei Hospital, RAYMOND of Rabat, aged 64, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his wife Patricia, his son Raoul and his partner Lucienne, his grandchild Thea, his and his wife’s brothers and sisters, in-laws, nephews and nieces, relatives and friends. The funeral cortège will leave Mater Dei Hospital today, Friday, December 31, at 2.30pm, where Mass præsente cadavere will be held at Ta’ Ġieżu church, Rabat, at 3pm, followed by interment at Santa Margherita Cemetery, Rabat. No flowers by request but donations to Hospice Malta, Balzan, will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

BORG – SUNNY. In ever loving memory of dear dad who left so gracefully at the close of 2015. You continue to live on in our hearts. Peter and Ramona, Karen, Sam, Alex, Sophie, Daniel, Sarah and Susie. As always we shall raise a glass.

CARBONESE. Treasured memories of JOE, today the eighth anniversary of his passing. Always in our thoughts and prayers, his children Lorna and Alfred, Mariella and Alex, and Anouk, grandchildren Rachel, Michel, Thomas and Nadine and great-grandchildren. Kindly remember him in your prayers.

CASOLANI. Treasured memories of dear MARY on the anniversary of her demise. Lord, grant her eternal rest. Angela and Pierre, Roslyn and Raymond.

FALZON. Cherished memories of my beloved MICHAEL (former RSM 100 Malta Police Force) especially today being his birthday.

Death brings a heartache that no one can heal,

Whilst love leaves a memory that no one can steal.

Sleep tight Mike. Forever in my heart and prayers. Alice.

FELICE. Treasured memories of my brother MARIO on the 11th anniversary of his demise. Very much missed, always remembered by Alfred, Isabelle and the children. We loved him in life, we will not forget him in death.

MESSINA FERRANTE. Loving memories of my dear brother HERBERT on the third anniversary of his demise. Josephine and family, Mario, Ivan and Mark. May he rest in peace.

PERICI – ROSEMARY. In ever loving memory of a beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, today the third anniversary of her meeting with the Lord. Never a day goes by that you are not so sorely missed mummy. Victoria, Michael, Andrew, Mark and Sabrina and baby Atticus.

RANDON. Treasured memories of our beloved ANTHONY, today the second anniversary of his demise. Greatly missed by his wife Therese, son Christopher, Jean Claude, his sisters Eleen, Mae, relatives and friends. Always in our prayers. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

SACCO – REMIG. Treasured memories of a dear father and grandfather on the 17th anniversary of his demise. Fondly remembered by his children, their spouses, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, family and friends.

SCHINAS. In loving memory of GEORGE on the 42nd anniversary of his passing away. Forever in our heart and always in our thoughts and prayers. His family.

TESTA – CONNIE, née Fenech Soler. In ever loving memory of a dear mother and grandmother, today being the third anniversary of her passing away. Always missed and never forgotten. Roger, Erika, Lara and George.

WARRINGTON. In loving memory of our dear mother THERESA (Tessie), today the 15th anniversary of her passing away. Lovingly remembered by her sons Eugene and Adrian, in-laws and grandchildren Emma, Eve and Isaac. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

Sidonia Enterprises Ltd

Closed for Christmas holidays. Reopen Monday, January 3, 2022.

