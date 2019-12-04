Obituaries

APAP. On December 2, CARMELA, of Qormi and residing in Santa Venera, widow of Joseph, aged 83, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her children Mario and his wife Marvic, George and his wife Lorraine, Connie, Jesmond and his wife Ruth, her grandchildren Justine and her fiancé Steve, Jasmine, Chantelle and her husband Richard, Jean Karl and Matthias Nikolai, her great-granddaughter Cheyenne, her in-laws, nephews and nieces, relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital, tomorrow, Thursday, December 5, at 2.30pm, for St George parish church, Qormi, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 3pm, followed by interment in the family grave at Qormi cemetery. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

O’NEILL. On December 2, at Mater Dei Hospital, JOSEPH HENRY aged 73, ex AFM S.Sgt, went to meet the Risen Lord, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his wife Anthea née Grech, his children Mark and Sharon, his sisters Bice and husband Charles Dalmas, Harriet and husband Charles Scicluna and Martha, wife of her late husband John Refalo, Carmen, wife of his late twin brother Albert and their families, his wife’s brothers and sisters and their families, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Thursday, December 5, at 1pm for Żebbuġ parish church, where Mass præsente cadavere will be held at 1.45pm, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Hospice Malta, Balzan, will be greatly appreciated. The family would also like to thank the staff at Mater Dei Hospital as well as those at Hospice Malta for their support. May God grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

BIASINI – GUIDO. Never away from my thoughts and prayers. Marian.

GALEA – RAPHAEL. In loving memory of a dear father, grandfather and great-grandfather, today the 30th anniversary of his death. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Joseph and Yvonne, Marika and Charles, Cecilia, Paula and Sandro, nephews and nieces.

GANADO – CONNIE. Remembering with love a precious and treasured sister and aunt, today the 14th anniversary of her passing away. Greatly missed by her sisters Marie Louise and Grace, nieces and nephews.

GRIMA – KRISTINE. Cherished sister and aunt on the second anniversary of her untimely death. Fondly remembered by Massie, Martina, Marc and Harry. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

GRIMA – KRISTINE. Beautiful and unfading memories of a wonderful sister and aunt who left us so suddenly two years ago today. The memories of those we love never fade away. We miss you so much every single day dearest Kristine. Forever in our hearts, thoughts and prayers, Mona and her family.

GRIMA – KRISTINE. Treasured memories of my dearest sister on the second anniversary of her parting from this life. Forever in my heart and in my prayers. Gloria and Joe.

GRIMA – KRISTINE. In loving memory of my sister Kristine on your second anniversary. Always remembered in keeping our family united. We miss you. Love and prayers. Rosanne and her family.

To book an obituary or an ‘In Memoriam’ email classified@timesofmalta.com or night@timesofmalta.com after office hours.