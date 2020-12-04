Wedding anniversary

Happy 37th wedding anniversary DORIS and ANTHONY GATT. Thank you both for your love, care and support from Claire and Christian, Mark and Ylenia and grandson Julian.

Obituary

MUSCAT. On December 2, at Sir Anthony Mamo Oncology Centre, VINCENT, dental surgeon from Birkirkara and residing in Balzan, aged 65, passed away peacefully, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. Through him the Lord touched the lives of many, including his siblings Fr Henry, OCD, Michael, Mary Rose, Joyce and their spouses, his brother-in-law Patrick Harney, widower of his sister Helen, nephews and nieces, relatives and friends. Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated tomorrow, Saturday, December 5, at 9.15am, at St Theresa Sanctuary, Birkirkara, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. The funeral Mass can be followed online on “Skyline webcam Birkirkara St Theresa Church”. No flowers by request but donations to Hospice Malta, Balzan, would be appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

BROWNRIGG. In loving memory of MONICA on the first anniversary of her passing, greatly missed by all her family and friends. Her children Janis and Henry.

BROWNRIGG – OLGA and MONICA. A sad time for us as we remember our beloved mother and dearest sister who passed away on 06.12.2018 and 04.12.2019 respectively. Although absent you are always near, still loved, still missed, still very dear. Helen and Madlyn.

ELLUL SULLIVAN. In loving and everlasting memory of our dearly beloved mother ROSE on the first anniversary of her demise. So dearly missed and fondly remembered by her children Paul, George and Marie, her son and daughters-in-law, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. O loving Lord Jesus, grant her eternal rest.

GALEA – RAPHAEL. In loving memory of a dear father, grandfather and great-grandfather, today the 31st anniversary of his death. In our hearts and prayers. Joseph, Marika, Cecilia, Paula and their families.

GANADO – CONNIE. Remembering with love a precious and treasured sister and aunt, today the 15th anniversary of her passing away. Greatly missed by her sister, nephews and nieces.

GRIMA – KRISTINE. Remembering her always but especially today being the third anniversary of her very sudden parting. Forever in the hearts of her sisters Mona, Rosanne, Gloria and Joe, Massie, her in-law Stephanie, and never forgotten by all her nieces and nephews. We love you and miss you so much. Rest in peace Kristine.

