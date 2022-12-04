Obituaries

AQUILINA. On December 2, at Mater Dei Hospital, MARY of Rabat, residing at Mosta, aged 91, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her children Roger and Josephine, her sisters Carmen and Jinny, her brother Bastjan and his wife Jane of Canada, her in-laws Leon and his wife Ġuża, and Ninu, other relatives and friends.

The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Monday, December 5, at 7.30am for Ta’ Ġieżu church, Rabat, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 8.30am, followed by interment at Santa Margherita Cemetery, Rabat. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be appreciated.

Lord, grant her eternal rest.

SULTANA. On December 3, at Mater Dei Hospital, JULIAN, aged 80 years, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of the Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his wife Marie Josè, his sons Alec and his wife Elaine, Matthew and his wife Silvana, his beloved grandchildren Kurt and Amie, his in-laws Nicolette Zammit Lupi, Gerald, Alfred, Neville and Winston Montanaro Gauci, their spouses, nephews and nieces, cousins, relatives and friends.

The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Monday, December 5, at 1.30pm for St Gregory parish church, Sliema, where Holy Mass praesente cadavere will be said at 2pm followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery.

Lord grant him eternal rest.

REQUIEM MASS

MINTER – MICHELLE (Shelley), née Sant Fournier, late lamented wife of Geoffrey Howard Minter and mother of James, Tamara and Melita, who died in Scotland in July. A memorial Mass in Malta for

the repose of her soul will be held at St Catherine’s convent church, Republic Street, Valletta on Thursday, December 8, 2022, at 10.30am.

IN MEMORIAM

BIASINI – GUIDO. Treasured memories of my dear Guido on the 31st anniversary of his demise. May he rest in peace. Marian.

BROWNRIGG – OLGA and MONICA. Remembering our dearest mother and sister who departed this world on December 6 and December 4, respectively. Always in our thoughts and hearts. Deeply missed especially during this time of year. Rest in eternal peace. Helen and Madlyn.

ELLUL SULLIVAN. In loving and everlasting memory of our dearly beloved mother ROSE on the third anniversary of her demise. So dearly missed and fondly remembered by her children Paul, George and Marie, her son and daughters-in-law, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. O loving Lord Jesus, grant her eternal rest.

GALEA – RAPHAEL. In loving memory of a dear father, grandfather and great-grandfather on the 33rd anniversary of his death. In our thoughts and prayers. Cecilia, Joseph, Marika, Paula, their spouses, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

GANADO – CONNIE, 4.12.2005. Remembering with love and affection a very dear sister and aunt on the 17th anniversary of her passing to eternal life. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Her sister Grace, sister-in-law Angela, her nieces and nephews.

GRIMA. In loving memory of PHILIP ANTHONY on the seventh anniversary of his calling to eternal life. Gone but never forgotten and always in our prayers. Fondly remembered by his loving wife Georgina, his daughter Doreen, his son Joseph and his grandchildren Petra and Erica and other relatives and friends. May the Lord grant him eternal rest.

ROE. In loving memory of MARIA ANTONIA (Tonina), a devoted mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, on the eighth anniversary of her demise. Fondly remembered and sadly missed by Frank and Mona, David and Rita, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

SPITERI – JOSEPHINE and FRANCIS. In loving memory and unfading love of our dear parents on the 19th and 12th anniversary of their demise. Their children Vivienne, Paul and their families. A Mass for the repose of their souls will be said today at 12 noon at St Paul Shipwrecked parish church, Valletta.

ZAMMIT. Lovingly remembering ELIZABETH, née Ullo, on her sixth anniversary on Wednesday, December 7. Deeply missed by her children Sharon and Karl, their spouses William and Cornelia, her grandchildren and her sister Josephine.

In Memoriam Kristine Grima Today being the fifth anniversary of her demise. Always remembered by her husband Norman, her daughter Francesca and her husband Andrej. We miss you more than ever and we shall never forget you. Rest in peace and farewell till we meet again.

In loving memory of CARMEN MICALLEF from Valletta (ex-teacher at De La Salle College) Dear Mum, December 1st marks the 19th year from your sad passing. Never forgotten and sorely missed by your children Ivan Paul and his wife Fleur Ann, Robert and his wife Beverley, her beloved grandchildren Seby, Bea, Julian and Kurt, relatives and friends. Your kindness, generosity and life teachings echo strongly in our hearts and in all we strive for, attempt or achieve in our days. Lord, grant her eternal rest and peace

PETER MUSCAT-SCERRI 24.3.1935 – 4.12.2017 Your are not forgotten dearest nor will you ever be As long as life and memories last Your soul will live in me. Loving wife Doreen

In Memoriam Dr GUIDO SALIBA, LL.D. Founder President of THE ASSOCIATION OF LYCEUM PAST STUDENTS On the 18th anniversary of his passing to eternal life. Always remembered by ALPS members and friends. Lord, grant him eternal rest

